© Supplied



Australia's Defence Minister has doubled down on concerns China is a growing threat, claiming the nation could mount a chemical attack in the next four years.Peter Dutton made the extraordinary admission during a wide-ranging interview with News Corp Australia . He claimedwere echoed by defence chiefs across the country."I think the circumstances are as dire as they were in the 1930s. I'm happy to present the facts ... and then people can draw their own conclusions," he said."We want a normalised peaceful relationship with every country, including China. ButHe added, Australia needed to maintain both its military and naval capacity toTensions between China and the West have risen in recent times.China's militarisation of South-East Asia has been closely watched by Australian and US Defence departments. China's Communist Party has developed infrastructure on coral reefs across the region - with fears these could be turned into military bases - and inked new military contracts with the Solomon Islands.Just last week, China's President Xi Jinping delivered several cryptic messages in a rare speech on Thursday where he proposed a new "global security initiative".Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia via video link urging the world to work together against the Covid-19 pandemic, despite Beijing being criticised for being notoriously secretive.Despite the pleas for peace, there were other contradictions. He never mentioned another country by name but there were obvious comparisons to the US, Ukraine and Russia."Right now, changes of the world, of our times, of our history, are unfolding in ways like never before," he said."These changes are posing challenges that must be taken seriously by humanity."We have yet to walk from the shadow of a once-in-a-century pandemic but."