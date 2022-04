As previously

"People celebrating the mask mandate being struck are evil. It's something to deeply mourn"Some commentators are enraged that passengers are no longer forced to wear masks on public transit, calling for airlines to impose their own mandate and even launch segregating flights.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had just decided to extend the mask mandate, which was set to expire on April 18th, until May 3rd.But U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled Monday that the mandate must end immediately."Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate," the federal judge wrote.Dr. Jeremy Faust, an ER physician, claimed on Twitter that children - the lowest risk age group - will die as a result of some people not wearing masks."Imagine celebrating the deaths of a small number of kids so that you don't have to wear a mask on a plane," he said. "What happened to decency?""Thanks @united," Faust wrote in another tweet. "Faust, a COVID-19 vaccine advocate, opposes masks now being a choice when infants six months and up are still not vaccinated."The odd thing about my being disappointed in @united dropping its mask mandate is how many people who claim to love kids are totally cool with this meaning that a small number of babies will die of Covid, when we're weeks away from a vaccinate for all ages over 6 months."Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding Is a self-described epidemiologist and health economist. Feigl-Ding's tweets are generally dedicated to COVID-19, race, and criticizing Donald Trump.This week, he pledged to boycott Alaska Air until they reinstate the mask mandate."Smoking and nonsmoking parts of the plane?" he tweeted. "Peeing and nonpeeing parts of the swimming pool? That's like the coronavirus on an airplane," he wrote, adding: "I will not be flying @AlaskaAir until they reinstate public safety measures against #COVID19. #BoycottAlaskaAir."Others are now calling for segregated flights.tweeted New York-based journalist Rotem Rusak. "Like a smoking room or car or something. You don't want to wear a mask great, you can be on the non masked flights."Rusak, who lists her "pronouns" in her bio, also thinks that those who celebrate not being forced to wear masks are evil."People celebrating the mask mandate being struck are evil. It's something to deeply mourn," she said."Has anyone suggested to airlines that they offer some flights only for people who wish to retain mask use? Is this feasible?" asked journalist and podcaster Mary O'Hara."If not, why not? What about on busy routes with multiple flights per day? I would actively look for and book those flights."