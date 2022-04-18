Ukraine is not prepared to give up territory and is ready, if necessary, to fight Russia "for 10 years," President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed. He also appeared to acknowledge that the current conflict effectively began in 2014, when Kiev first launched an operation to re-take the breakaway Donbass.He stressed, however, that a diplomatic solution to the conflict is preferable.Zelensky said dialogue is needed to prevent more deaths, though he claimed his country "can fight the Russian Federation for ten years."He saidAsked by the CNN presenter if Ukraine will be victorious in the conflict, Zelensky said, "Yes, of course."Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.