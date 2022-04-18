In an interview with CNN, Zelensky said that for Ukraine "the battle for Donbass is very important" for a number of reasons, adding that it could affect "the course of the whole war." He stressed, however, that a diplomatic solution to the conflict is preferable.
Comment: It seems that Russia agrees Donbass is important, that's why it focused on liberating Donbass, and it did so by luring the US-proxy army in Ukraine away to Kiev.
"We cannot give up our territory, but we must find some kind of dialogue with Russia," Zelensky said, adding that talks will not be conducted "on the basis of the Russian ultimatum."
Zelensky said dialogue is needed to prevent more deaths, though he claimed his country "can fight the Russian Federation for ten years."
Comment: Maybe it's possibly, technically, true; although the economies of the West would probably have bankrupted themselves by then, even if they were able to recruit ever more cannon fodder from their terrorist armies elsewhere, and these terrorists wouldn't be fighting on the territory that Russia has already taken control over; it's also not clear that the multipolar alliance would tolerate a decade of attacks without serious retaliation.
He said the Ukrainian forces in Donbass are some of "the best military" the country has. "It is a large grouping. And Russia wants to encircle them and destroy them," Zelensky claimed, adding that he was talking about "44,000 professional military men who survived a great war from the beginning of 2014."
"This is why it is very important for us to preserve that part of our army."
Asked by the CNN presenter if Ukraine will be victorious in the conflict, Zelensky said, "Yes, of course."
Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.
The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.
It would seem this is simply both a delicious distraction and another meat grinder for whatever is harvesting these souls.