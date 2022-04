RUSSIAN SOURCES' BATTLEFIELD MAP, APRIL 13

It is a plan "to keep the Ukraine broken", in which the big fracture lines will be moved to the west — and kept there.

It's a mark of civilized people that they keep and honour their old things. When the things are broken, they put the pieces back together again.In the 19century rural Americans of northeast states like Pennsylvania did this with their old tablecloths, dresses, and curtains, turning the remnants into patchwork quilts. Starting several hundred years earlier, the Japanese, having to live in an earthquake zone, had the idea of restoring broken ceramic dishes, cups, and pots. Instead of trying to make the repairs seamless and invisible, they invented kintsugi (lead image) - this is the art of filling the fracture lines with lacquer, and making of the old thing an altogether new one.Quite quickly, the Japanese turned cheap lacquer fillings (urushi) into gold (kintsugi) and silver (gintsugi). In this way, a frugal custom of the poor working classes turned into conspicuous consumption of the rich leisure classes.*The Ukraine is a new thing. Depending on which region, language, religion, class, and ideology is displayed, it's newness and oldness are disputable.The Ukraine will have to be repaired and the damage replaced.Kintsugi requires gold filling for the repaired cracks (lead image). This may not be quite the Ukrainian outcome the Americans, their German and British allies are insisting on, but they must contend with the Russian plan after the battlefield operations of Phase 2 are completed. This, according to a Moscow source who knows it, is that the Ukraine will be destroyed and preserved in that state.Colouring the map (lead image) in national colours is wishful thinking. The military manoeuvre maps published from both sides reveal tactical objectives with a lag time, but these don't reveal strategic plans.The Russian Defense Ministry, General Staff and their combination with President VladimirBut after the fight to the last Ukrainian, what of the Ukraine?according to the initial plan of the General Headquarters [Генеральным штабом]. I have spoken about this many times. There is no need to repeat all this at the news conference."Putin's map of the Ukraine?, strikes to destroy the military infrastructure and create conditions for more active operations on the territory of Donbass [территории Донбасса].The only question is how."Click on source for enlargement and operations: https://southfront.org/ Source: https://www.understandingwar.org/ The Institute for the Study of War, Washington, DC, is directed by this group of state-funded Russia warfighters.Click on source for enlargement and locations: https://www.nytimes.com/ For the battlefield assessments of Jacques Baud, a Swiss Army colonel with NATO staff service now working with the French Intelligence Research Centre in Paris (Cf2R), start here . For Baud's analysis of how the Ukraine got to this point "One thing is certain - the Stavka is calling up very significant reserves while the Ukrainians are scraping the bottom of the barrel domestically and internationally in order to stiffen their lines. A huge fight is certainly brewing now. Will there be a concerted attack on Ukrainian logistics in concert with the offensive in the East? This is a strong possibility. It also appears that theand stocks from the western borders to eastern hubs like Dniepropetrovsk.""What happens when the Stavka says Go! and all those Ukrainians, foreign white supremacists, and mercenaries get bottled up and destroyed, despite the weapons deliveries? What happens when the major US tactic for this war - the establishment of the proxy army flying the SS and other fascist flags — is openly and soundly defeated in this relatively short period of time - a very short period of time for a war fought by a US-led army armed to better than NATO equipment, training and readiness standards?I don't believe the Galicians will end up with Odesssa or Kharkov and Sumy.A well-informed Moscow source with close contacts among the Donbass leadership expects the future map of the Ukraine to become clear onceThe Russian plan, according to the Donbass leadership, is toThe future for Kiev in this new federal polity is still undecided, the sources acknowledge.Their heavy arms, fuel stocks and command centres destroyed, they will be motivated to turn their ideologies and their personal weapons on each other. Between them and the east, this Russian plan for the demilitarization of the country will prevent the return of mass threats and NATO bases east of the Dnieper River.The sources say this is not a plan for the breakup of the old Ukraine, nor is it a plan for the accession of Novorussia.[*] To understand and appreciate the Japanese art of kintsugi, look at this