The world is dividing in two blocs which will no longer communicate with each other, and the West is the smaller bloc.

French intellectual Thierry Meyssan discusses Ukraine and the end of the unipolar moment. Since the collapse of the USSR, Washington has tried to prevent any power from challenging it, including the European Union. The EU is a good market but must never become a political power.Ukraine conflict is being used to pauperize and economically collapse Europe, which will happen. Russia is militarily stronger than the U.S. For over a decade there has been a growing movement of Nazism or Banderism in Ukraine which now makes up one-third of the armed forces. He explains why false flag operations are so successful and that perhaps next time such an operation will be used against Russia or China or anyone and everyone!They will continue false flag attacks against their own allies. He discusses the oligarchic system in the U.S. and the Straussian neocons.Watch On BitChute