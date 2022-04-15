kamala harris
Vice President Kamala Harris's popularity in her home state of California has fallen to a new low, according to a poll conducted this month.

The Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, which surveyed nearly 9,000 registered voters in California from March 29 to April 5, found that Harris's approval has sunk even as President Joe Biden's has seen a slight bump in the Golden State.

Just 35 percent of voters approve of Harris's performance, while 45 percent disapprove. That's down from the last Berkeley poll two months ago, which showed 38 percent approval of the vice president. Her disapproval rating fell by 1 point during that time period.

Even in the deep-blue Bay Area, where Harris grew up and served as the district attorney of San Francisco, just 38 percent of voters rate her favorably.

President Joe Biden's national approval has plummeted from its initial high levels at the start of his administration, as the country has faced record inflation, foreign policy challenges, and a crisis at the southern border, which Harris was tasked with addressing.