© Politico



"Kate is committed, hard-working, hilarious - a great colleague and friend. I'll miss working with her every day, but excited for her next adventure."

"It's obvious things aren't in a great place, so I understand the urge to sub in a new team but that misdiagnoses the problem. The problem is there has never been a coherent strategy. It has always been an operation that lurches from one chaotic moment to the next."

to be joining a host of former colleagues by heading for the exit.Herbie Ziskend, deputy communications director to Harris, paid tribute to his departing colleague when he announced her loss on social media:The departure followsmany of them vacating public facing roles in the press office.Not only are staff leaving,as Breitbart News reported Numerous sources have leaked to the establishment media details of the feud consuming Harris's office that has spilled out over to the wider Biden administration. The infighting has resulted in four staffers heading for the exits before the new year.The lack of office organization has leftBreitbart News reported.Aides have also shown theircalling it "disrespectful" to Harris. Buttigieg, however, has publicly downplayed his ambitions.Another insider told the Hill of Harris's office: