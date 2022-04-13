© Bloomberg

"Russia's ballooning current account surplus reflects the surge in oil-and-gas prices but also a collapse in imports. While energy exports are keeping the economy afloat, sanctions have required a painful adjustment from households and businesses." --Scott Johnson.

"After the freezing of reserves in their currencies by western countries, Russia continues to have a sufficient amount of reserves in gold and yuan."

Russia recorded theafter the U.S. and its allies imposed sanctions over President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The proceeds have becomeduring the war, enabling authorities to pay for imports, support the economy and restore confidence in the ruble. The surplus in the current account, the broadest measure of trade and investment flows, reached $58.2 billion last quarter, more than double the $22.5 billion reported a year earlier, the Bank of Russia said Monday.economist at Renaissance Capital in Moscow,"The effect of sanctions had yet to manifest itself on exports in March," she said. While thewhich have benefited after prices jumped since the invasion began on Feb. 24. Capital controls imposed to limit the drop in the ruble mean that investment outflows are all but cut off.Bloomberg Economics expectsIt's also on track for a current-account surplus that the Institute of International Finance saysWhat Bloomberg Economics Says...High energy prices in the first quarter also helped Russia's budget, generating 273.4 billion rubles ($3.4 billion) that the government put in its special stockpile for social programs, economic support and other needs.In a separate report on Monday, the central bank said itfrom 21.2% a year earlier. Euro holdings rose to 33.9% from 29.2% and the yuan's proportion reached 17.1% from 12.8%. Gold was down slightly at 21.5%. But the invasion of Ukraine prompted an international response that including sanctioning Russia's central bank, leading to the seizure of about half of its reserves. Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in the annual report that it still has enough left.In the course of last year, thebringing their proportion to 15.7% at end-2021 from 10.8% a year earlier. China accounted for 16.8%, up from 14.2%