Four construction workers - S. Jayasurya (22), A. Karthik Raja (28), M. Murugan (24), S. Jakkammal (25) - were electrocuted to death when lightning struck them at Rosalpatti near here on Wednesday evening.Two others -- S. Mahendran (38) and K. Sangili (36), who suffered shock -- were admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.The police said that the workers were involved in construction of a house at Karuppasamy Nagar at Rosalpatti.When they were working on the second floor, it started to rain accompanied by lightning and thunder. When a lightning struck the building, four of them were electrocuted and killed on the spot at around 3.30 p.m.Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Manohar inspected the spot.Fire and Rescue Services personnel who rushed to the spot retrieved the bodies from the accident spot. The bodies were sent to the medical college hospital.Only on Monday, A. Karuppayee (41), who was working in a farm near Tiruchuli, was electrocuted to death in a similar way. Another woman had sustained injuries the same day.