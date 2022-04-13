© AP/Kevin Wolf



"I do think this is a very protracted conflict ... measured in years. I don't know about a decade, but at least years, for sure."

Speaking of the seven-week war in Ukraine ignited by Vladimir Putin, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is warning usHe told Congress:As our first response, said Milley,and begin to rotate U.S. troops in and out.For the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, while a declared goal of U.S. policy,to justify risking a calamitous war with Russia.Proof of that political reality lies in political facts.For 40 years of the Cold War, Ukraine was an integral part of the Soviet Union. In 1991,And though we brought 14 new nations into NATO after 1991, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama never brought in Ukraine.Indeed, during the seven weeks of this war, Presidentif the U.S. would replace the Polish MIGs with U.S. fighter jets.Biden has warned that this could ignite a collision with Russia that could lead to World War III.What is Biden saying by denying the MIGs to Ukraine? That preventing Russia from amputating Donbas, Crimea and the Black Sea coast of Ukraine is not a U.S. interest so vital as to be worth our risking war with Russia.This crisis in Ukraine is calling forthFor whom and for what should the United States go to war with a nation with a larger nuclear arsenal than our own, but which does not directly threaten us?Currently, the Beltway war hawks and neocons are bristling with demands the U.S. send the MIGs to Ukraine, and the S-300 air-defense system, and anti-ship missiles to sink Russia's Black Sea fleet. They tell us Putin is blustering and bluffing when he suggests that Moscow might use tactical nuclear weapons rather than accept defeat and humiliation in Ukraine.For who would be the likely winners and the losers of Milley's "protracted conflict" that will last "at least years for sure"?Already, in seven weeks, 10 million Ukrainians have been uprooted from their homes, and 4 million of them have fled the country.Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have died resisting the invasion. Thousands may have been murdered. Cities like Kharkiv have been horribly damaged, with Mariupol on the Sea of Azov destroyed.President Volodymyr Zelensky's willingness to negotiate with Putin after the proven atrocities and to accept temporary occupation of part of Ukraine suggests that he knows that, from here on out, Ukraine, which has won the first battles, could steadily lose the longer war.Indeed, if the known huge losses for Ukraine came from the first seven weeks of fighting, what will be the losses from a second seven weeks, or a third, on the bloody road to Milley's long war?The initial invasion failed to capture Kiev or Kharkiv. The Russian army around Kiev has departed and, reportedly, many thousands of Russian troops have been killed, wounded, captured or gone missing.The Russian economy is suffering from severe sanctions.Yet over 80% of the Russian people still support Putin and his war. And Russia's renewed drive into the Donbas and to take the Black Sea coast of Ukraine from Crimea to Odessa is not yet lost.But while Ukraine and Russia have suffered greatly, the U.S. and NATO have suffered barely at all. Nor has China, which stands to be the major beneficiary when a bleeding, isolated Russia goes in search of support.What Americans have to worry about is the long war that Gen. Milley is predicting, and the possibility that Russia's continued bleeding causes it to resort to tactical nuclear weapons to end the losses and humiliation and prevent an outright defeat.Thus, the sooner this war ends, the better for us and our friends -- even if it means having to talk to the man Biden cannot stop calling a war criminal and clamoring for his prosecution.