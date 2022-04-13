food
Every possible aspect to measure food and food security is flashing that society disrupting food shortages are going to sweep the globe before the end of 2022. Signs today and how you can prepare.


●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●

Belarus will limit the export of potassium fertilizers https://www.fertilizerdaily.com/20220...
Physical silver premiums spike to 17.83% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jf9oy...
Global Food Prices Explode Higher In March As Ukraine Supply Shock Strikes https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...
Boris Johnson admits families face choice between heating and eating under his government https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politic...
Global Food Index https://www.statista.com/chart/20165/...