North Korea confirms testing its largest ICBM yet

North Korean news agency Yonhap quoted on Monday sources as saying that US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln will access the international waters of the East Sea this week as a "show of force" movement to fend off any possible North Korean provocations.The news agency quoted the spokesman for US Forces Korea, Lee Peters, as saying that "as a matter of operational security," he refuses to comment on the matter.According to the news agency, the decision to send the carrier came as a result of fears of new missile launches by North KoreaNorth Korea has stated that it tested a new powerful type of intercontinental ballistic missile ( ICBM ), ending a self-imposed moratorium on long-range testing that had been in place since 2017.State media reported on Friday, that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, had personally guided the test of the Hwasong-17, a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that is the country's largest to date.The North Korean leader stated that his country would keep developing a "nuclear war deterrent" while preparing for a "long-standing confrontation" with the US.The missile reportedly flew 1,090 kilometers (681 miles) to a maximum altitude of 6,248.5 kilometers (3,905 miles) before colliding with a target in the sea.accompanied by the danger of nuclear war," the state-run KCNA news agency reported.The successful test was described as a "striking demonstration of great military muscle" by KCNA, while Kim described it as a "miraculous" and "priceless" victory by the Korean people.Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who met at a Group of Seven summit in Brussels, condemned the North Korean launch, emphasized the importance of diplomacy, and agreed to work together to hold Pyongyang "accountable", according to a White House official.Earlier, White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, said that "this launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region."It is worth mentioning that, before Thursday. According to US , South Korean, and Japanese sources, two of North Korea's recent launches included components of the country's next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile system.