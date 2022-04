While the New York Post led the charge in reporting on the contents of the abandoned laptop, which contained emails detailing Biden's business dealings and rollercoaster personal life, other major media outlets sought to cast doubt on its authenticity, and Big Tech companies even took steps to suppress its spread in the final weeks of the 2020 election.



Jordan, who is the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, remarked how "interesting" it is that the "story has evolved" in recent weeks, coinciding with rising suspicions that President Joe Bidsen himself could be drawn into a federal criminal investigation, even as the White House has been adamant in asserting that the president is not involved and that his 52-year-old son did not commit any crimes. - Washington Examiner

Top House Republican Jim Jordan said on Sunday he thinks "something is up" with the MSM's- which was originally branded as Russian disinformation right before the 2020 US election, only to be validated as authentic in recent weeks amid ainto the First Son.According to Jordan, it "sure seems" that Hunter is on his way to being indicted - though he couldn't say for sure, according to the Washington Examiner , which coincides with aBartiromo brought up that author Peter Schweizer said, as well as a 2019 message to his daughter complaining about covering family expenses."I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years," said Hunter. "It's really hard. But don't worry,When asked to respond, Jordan said, "It sure looks like Joe Biden was involved," adding that there are "4.8 million reasons" to think Joe Biden is lying when he says there was nothing unethical about Hunter's business dealings in China and Ukraine."The thing that bothers me the most, though, Maria, is the conspiracy," said Jordan."Maybe worst of all" was the 51 'former intelligence officials' who swore in an October 2020 letter that the Hunter Biden laptop story was likely Russian disinformation.* * *The probe is now exploring whether Hunter and pals violated tax, money laundering, and foreign lobbying laws.According to records reviewed by CBS along with congressional documents, the feds are looking at "multiple financial transactions involving an energy company called CEFC. Republicans accuse the business of being an arm of the Chinese government.According to the former Biden insider, he was introduced to Joe Biden by Hunter, and they had an hour-long meeting where they discussed the Biden's business plans with the Chinese, with which he says Joe was "plainly familiar at least at a high level.""You can imagine my shock when reading the report yesterday put out by the Senate committee.," wrote Bobulinski to Jim Biden. (Via the Daily Caller's Chuck Ross):CEFC was paying Hunter $850,00 per year according to an email from Biden business associate James Gilliar to Bobulinksi - which is also the source of the "10 held by H for the big guy" email.Emails obtained by the New York Post show that Hunter "pursued lucrative deals involving China's largest private energy company — including one that he said would be "interesting for me and my family."" according to the report.You can read more on Hunter and the CEFC here . As an aside, but of course not coincidental we're sure,