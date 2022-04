© AFP



Italy signed an agreement to increase gas imports from Algeria on Monday, the latest push by a European Union country to acquire alternative energy from Russia , following its invasion of Ukraine.Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the deals - signed between Eni SpA and Algeria's state energy firm Sonatrach - were a significant step in Italy's drive to reduce its dependency on Russian gas., Eni said in a statement."Others will follow," Draghi said in Algiers, following a meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune., an Italian government official was recently quoted by the Financial Times as saying.EU countries and others have been increasingly insistent on finding ways to end trade and other agreements with Russia, as its brutal invasion of Ukraine continues to flout international norms.Italy's Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said last week that Rome expected to get an extra 10 bcm of gas from pipelines from Algeria, Libya and Azerbaijan this year.Meanwhile, several other EU states are positioning themselves to do the same., which Robert Habeck, the economy minister, said would reduce its reliance on Russian supplies.