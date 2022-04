An inevitable and improvised war

to pre-empt the Ukrainians

Winners and losers

to hand over the personal data of EU citizens to the Americans

Switzerland's ruined image

that it does what it says and says what it does

Cyber war and Stratcom

and hypnotising the public with a constant stream of real news, fake news, images and narratives that were likely to stun people in order to keep emotional levels high and shut down the public's ability to judge

pathetic

While negotiations seem to be progressing and the first contours of a possible solution in Ukraine are emerging (neutrality and partial demilitarisation of the country, handover of the Donbass and Crimea), the background to the conflict is beginning to be better understood. However, a quick ceasefire is not to be expected: the Americans and the Ukrainians have not yet lost enough and the Russians have not yet won enough to cease hostilities.Before I continue with my reflections, however, I would like to ask those who do not share my realistic view of international relations to put this text aside. They will not like what is about to come, and it will save them heartburn and the time they would waste denigrating me.I am of the opinion that morality is a very poor advisor in geopolitics, but in human affairs it is appropriate: the most uncompromising realism does not prevent us from investing time and money, as I am doing, to alleviate the fate of the population affected by the fighting.The analyses of the most qualified experts (I am thinking especially of the Americans John Mearsheimer and Noam Chomsky), the investigations of investigative journalists like Glenn Greenwald and Max Blumenthal, and the documents seized by the Russians - for example, the intercepted communications traffic of the Ukrainian army from 22 January and the attack plans seized on a computer left behind by a British officer -Inevitable because since Zelensky's declaration of his intention to retake Crimea by force in April 2021,The concentration of Ukrainian troops in the Donbass since last summer, the massive arms deliveries by NATO in recent months, the accelerated combat training of Azov regiments and the army, the intensive shelling of Donetsk and Lugansk by the Ukrainians from 16 February onwards (, of course), prove thatThe aim was to repeat the "Operation Storm" launched by Croatia against the Serbian Krajina in August 1995 and to take the Donbass in a lightning offensive, without giving the Russians time to react, in order to gain control over the entire Ukrainian territory and enable the country to join NATO and the EU quickly. Incidentally, this also explains why the USA has repeatedly announced a Russian attack since the autumn:Improvised because the Russian response was made under time pressure. When the Russians realised that NATO's diplomatic moves - no US response to their proposals, Blinken-Lavrov meetings in Geneva in January, Zelensky's call for calm and Macron-Scholz mediation in February - did not clarify the situation and amounted to a classic stalling tactic, the Russians reacted in a masterful and at the same time very risky way. Within ten days), they decided to attack first in orderAnd instead of attacking the well-equipped and heavily fortified Ukrainian army forces head-on, it was decidedHad they let Ukraine attack first, their situation would have become critical and they would have either been defeated or condemned to an endless war of attrition in the Donbass. It should be remembered that Russian troop strength is ridiculously low: 150,000 men against 300,000 Ukrainians, including the National Guard.Considering the circumstances and despite the initial mishaps and losses, the Russian operation was a success and will go down in military history, though of course not as a human example.With this first phase completed, the Russians can now concentrate on their main objective,So much for the military component.Let us now look at the political situation. Who are the real winners and losers of this war? I see one main winner, smaller winners and many losers.The biggest winner is undoubtedly the USA. One has to recognise that the Biden team has manoeuvred masterfully despite the senility of its president. By withdrawing from Afghanistan last August,. The USA has closed ranks in NATOwho willingly defend "the democracies threatened by the despicable butcher-dictator Putin". In the process, they are forced by the USA to buy its shale gas, while the German left and the Greens rush to mobilise 100 billion euros in military loans to buy American F-35 fighter-bombers. Bingo! The only fly in the ointment is that the plan did not go according to plan.Other winners are China, India and the countries of the South, which are watching with glee as the West,. In an unexpected way, they find themselves in the comfortable position of neutrality or non-alignment. The Chinese would have preferred an amicable settlement, but they had no choice: they know that if they drop Russia, they will be next on the list, as shown by the torrent of Sinophobia that the West is pouring out under the pretext of defending the rights of the Uighurs ().The big loser will of course be Ukraine, which is being needlessly maimed, dismembered, devastated and massacred, as it now loses much more than what it would have lost if the Minsk agreement had been implemented. President ZelenskyThe other big losers are the Europeans. In the immediate future, it is true,What will the German Greens say if they have to accept the construction of new nuclear power plants to meet the demand for electricity? What will the youth and the European environmentalists say when they realise that they have been ripped off and the fight against global warming has been sacrificed in the name of dirty geopolitical interests? Or the French when they see their country being declassified not only globally but also at the European level after having witnessed the rearmament of Germany and the massive purchase of American weapons by Poles, Balts, Scandinavians, Italians and Germans? How about the European public opinion when it has to entertain millions of Ukrainian refugees after offering them free train subscriptions?And what will Europe gain if it finds itself split in two by deep hatred and a new Iron Curtain that has shifted just a little further east than that of the Cold War? And what will it do when it finds that it has not isolated RussiaIf one looks closely at the vote on the UN resolutions, one finds thatFar from melting, support for RussiaAnother big loser is Switzerland. Official Switzerland boasts that it has followed the sanctions demanded by the USA and the European Union with historic speed. Those in a hurry are already calling for swift accession to the EU and NATO. Well done.But after the Federal Council gave in in the cases of Jewish funds and bank client confidentiality, this is the third time in twenty years that our government has submitted to American dictates: what is left of our law and sovereignty?Worse still, we have capitulated by surrendering our neutrality in the open field because no one asked us to do so. After standing firm for two centuries,This renunciation is serious not only for the country's identity but also for its credibility.What are we to think of the reliability of our banks when they block accountsWhat will become of international Geneva and our foreign policy, which is now boycotted by Russia and probably many other countries,How can Geneva claim to remain the capital of multilateralism when CERN and the ILO [International Labour Organisation]This departure signals the shipwreck of the inclusive multilateralism that Switzerland and Geneva claimed to defend, and is proving serious for our humanitarian policy and the Geneva Conventions, as evidenced by the alarming ICRC communication of Tuesday 29 March.By unconditionally backing Ukraine and Europe, we are putting the ICRC's neutrality and impartiality at risk. The two are inseparable in the eyes of the world. And that is why the ICRC had to respond forcefully to Ukrainian attempts to sabotage its work when it was accused of doing business with the Russians, even though neutrality is at the heart of its mission.How can one trust an institution whose host country has betrayed the spirit and even the letter of neutrality, which is after all enshrined in its constitution, in order to please Western political leaders and a public opinionFinally, there is Russia. Winner or loser?. On the one hand, Russia will probably win militarily and strategically. At the end of the fighting, Russia could achieve the neutralisation of Ukraine, its partial demilitarisation (no foreign military bases and nuclear weapons) and a possible partition of the country.Contrary to the opinions of Western countries, economic sanctions, however harsh,, as recent polls by the neutral Levada Institute show, confirming the support of a large majority of the population for the "special operation". Never before has a sanction succeeded in toppling a government,But Moscow will have to bear the stigma of the warmonger, the aggressor, even if legally its concerns are no less bad than. The human, cultural, economic and political price to be paid will be high. The tensions created by the conflict will not magically disappear and the Russians will have to deal with the consequences of this war for a long time to come.We conclude this overview with a word about the incredible success of the Ukrainian propaganda campaign in the West.If press freedom is suffering in Russia, it is not much better here:Within a few days, there was a zelenscisation of minds, with everyone competing in subservience to listen to the Great Hero and fulfil his wishes. President Macron even wore a three-day beard and an olive-coloured T-shirt to underline his support for the cause,Outrageous, but not inexplicable. Dan Cohen, correspondent for "Behind the News", has closely analysed the sophisticated mechanisms of Ukrainian propaganda and the reasons for its colossal success in our countries.A NATO commander described the campaign in the Washington Post as "". In essence, it was about mobilising the mediaThis resulted in a flood of spectacular images and often false information: the alleged death of the soldiers on Snake Island, the ghost of Kiev who is said to have shot down six Russian planes alone, the threats against the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the fake bombing of the Zaporozhye power plant, or the cases of the maternity ward and the theatre in Mariupol whose victims were never seen, apart from two women, at least one of whom was recognised as alive.It is true that "wording" was immediately disseminated to deny their existence. The very next day, people started talking about "biological research structures" and warning the public about alleged Russian chemical attacks in order to stifle the issue of secret bacteriological laboratories (Cf. BFM TV).It turns out that Ukrainian communications, under the aegis of the PR Network Group,People make fun of the Russians, who have banned the use of the word war in favour of the word "special operation". But the Western media do no better,. For more details, see Dan Cohen, Ukraine's Propaganda War: international PR firms, DC lobbyists and CIA cutouts, MintPressNews.com.However, this brilliant success in Western countriesHisperformance in the Knesset, where he made the mistake of comparing the Russian offensive to the "Final Solution",At the risk of repeating myself, I will close this long article by saying: one can, indeed one must, condemn this war.. Only in this way can we rebuild a lasting peace on the shambles that Ukraine has become.* Guy Mettan is a political scientist and journalist. He started his journalistic career with Tribune de Genève in 1980 and was its director and editor-inchief in 1992-1998. From 1997 to 2020, he was director of "Club Suisse de la Presse" in Geneva. Nowadays he is a freelance journalist and author.(Translation "Swiss Standpoint")Download