the strategic goal of the United States is to seize Ukraine and dismember Russia to break its power in Europe and prevent it from joining Germany.

Ukrainian Trojan horse was officially confirmed in 2019 with the report of the Rand Corporation (an offshoot of the Pentagon) which, thirty years after the end of the Cold War, again designated Russia as the main strategic enemy of the United States and evaluated the cost/benefit of the various American options on this subject.

March 17, 2021: Biden calls President Putin a killer - March 18/19, 2021: Blinken and Sullivan try to dissuade the Chinese from allying with Russia - March 24, 2021: Zelensky says he will retake Crimea and Donbass - March 25: Russia begins gathering troops near the Ukrainian border - April 13: Biden recalls his warships in the Black Sea and calls Putin to propose a summit in Geneva - June 16: Biden-Putin summit in Geneva, without result - December 15: Putin and Xi Jinping say their alliance goes beyond an alliance. On the same day, Russia proposed two peace treaties to the United States and demanded a written response (to avoid falling into the trap of the oral commitments given to Gorbachev in 1991). Ukrainian drones are fired at civilian populations in Donbass and near Crimea. The Russians are massing their troops.

February 7-12: French and German mediations fail, because neither Macron nor Scholz are willing/able to convince Zelensky to implement the Minsk agreements, the last chance for peace. - February 24: The Russians launch their military operations in Ukraine to « denazify, demilitarize and neutralize » the country.

For China, the stakes are very clear. If Ukraine falls into Western hands and Russia is weakened or even loses this war, China knows it has no illusions: it will be next on the list.

In troubled times, when no one knows what is going on and packs of indignants and pseudo-experts overwhelm the public space with pathos and idle theories, it is necessary to return to the fundamentals. In this case, in Montesquieu. Who said two important things. The first is that in matters of war one should not confuse the apparent causes with the root causes, and the second that one shouldFor the vast majority of the public and media intoxicated by decades of anti-Russian propaganda and for tv-set experts who have forgotten any strategic culture, the case of this war is heard: Putin is crazy. He is insane, paranoid, isolated in his Kremlin, a war criminal, a satrap sold to the oligarchs, a cynical megalomaniac who dreams of restoring the empire of the tsars, a reincarnation of Ivan the Terrible, an unbalanced and capricious dictator who attacked for no reason an innocent nation led by a democratic and courageous president supported by virtuous Europeans. The framework thus set - the Great Bad Guys on one side, the Good Guys on the other - the narrative of the war can unfold: the Russians bombed Babi Yar and a nuclear power plant, they massacre civilians, genocide is underway while the Ukrainians resist heroically.This is the media leitmotiv for the past fortnight. It is indeed possible that Putin is crazy and that putinism is the cause of the war. But it's not sure. It could be that, on the contrary,Without going back to Ukraine, the « historical and religious cradle » of Russia,1997 was also the year in which the first phase of this plan was set up with the entry into NATO of Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary...Since then, events have followed one another. In 1999, Serbia was bombed by NATO in violation of international law. In 2004, the second wave of NATO's expansion to the East took place, coinciding with the color revolutions designed to isolate Russia from its close neighbors (Georgia 2003, Ukraine 2004, Kyrgyzstan 2005). In 2008 in Bucharest, NATO invited Ukraine and Georgia to join before giving Saakashvili the green light to attack South Ossetia on the night of 8 August. In 2014, the Maidan revolt was turned into a putsch with the help of neo-Nazi militias who shot at police officers and accused the legitimate government before overthrowing it with the support of US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria « Fuck the EU »The day after the coup, tThis provoked the annexation of Crimea and the uprising of Donbass.. This strategy of theIn 2020, the escalation of tensions is being held back by covid and the US election campaign. Then events get heated in 2021 with the inauguration ofA downward spiral begins:The second set of causes, and by far the most important, relates to theThis balance of terror would have been de facto biased in favor of the West in the event of militarization or Ukraine's accession to NATO. Indeed, once Ukraine fell into Western military orbit, NATO would have installed its nuclear weapons there as in Poland and Romania, placing Moscow five minutes away from total destruction and preventing it from retaliating with equivalent nuclear fire and likely to annihilate Europe and the United States in return.This scenario would have ruined Russia's independence and sovereignty. Just as the installation of Russian nuclear rockets in Cuba or Mexico would destroy the ability of the United States to defend itself and force it to submit to Moscow's will. Since Russia does not benefit from an early warning system like the United States, it is particularly exposed. And it feels all the more threatened as theUnder these conditions, the establishment of a buffer zone between Russia and US nuclear missiles in Europe - Ukraine and Georgia in this case - became an existential issue for the Russians.It also explains why powers such as China, India and even Pakistan remain neutral, even favorable to Moscow.And without a Russian ally, Beijing would be in a very bad position because it would find itself surrounded on all sides. We also understand better why Taiwan is of such vital importance to China...As for India, with a population of a billion and a half; who does not even have a permanent seat on the Security Council while France and Great Britain have two with ten times fewer citizens, it cannot bring itself to be marginalized by a total victory of the West. Non-alignment is a matter of honor and geopolitical survival for her.Seen in this light, the battle for Ukraine takes another dimension. This is nothing less than a war for world supremacy, with some seeking to restore their complete hegemony while vassalizing Europe, while others are fighting for a multipolar world. A new version of the centuries-old struggle of the white world against the coalition of Blacks, Colored and Yellows.They know the taste for bombs, assassinations and dictatorships imposed by foreign powers. They have come to know the rapacity, greed and cynicism of a West that has oppressed them for centuries in the name of civilization, democracy and human rights, but does the opposite when its interests are at stake.They saw how Europe, which gargles with humanism, welcomed with open arms Ukrainians « white, Christian and dressed in the same clothes as us » by offering them free train tickets, and closed its doors to Nigerian, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Afghan, Syrian students who sought to flee the fighting (see on this subject the tribune of the Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek, Ukraine and World War III, L'Obs, March 1, 2022). They saw Africans drown in the Mediterranean while barricaded against them.They watch carefully as the new Gauleiter of cultural purity andThis is the price of war. It ruins the vanquished but also the soul of the victors, assuming they win and still have one...(Translated from French by Patrick Le Breton)Original source : https://arretsurinfo.ch/les-causes-profondes-de-la-guerre-en-ukraine/