What NATO is really up to

All the rhetoric about NATO "building stability" vanishes when one examines what's really behind NATO 2030

1. "The Alliance must respond to Russian threats and hostile actions (...) without a return to 'business as usual' barring alterations in Russia's aggressive behavior and its return to full compliance with international law."



2. China is depicted as a tsunami of "security challenges": "The Alliance should infuse the China challenge throughout existing structures and consider establishing a consultative body to discuss all aspects of Allies' security interests vis-à-vis China". The emphasis is to "defend against any Chinese activities that could impact collective defense, military readiness or resilience in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe's (SACEUR) Area of Responsibility."



3. "NATO should outline a global blueprint (italics mine) for better utilizing its partnerships to advance NATO strategic interests. It should shift from the current demand-driven approach to an interest-driven approach (italics mine) and consider providing more stable and predictable resource streams for partnership activities. NATO's Open Door Policy should be upheld and reinvigorated. NATO should expand and strengthen partnerships with Ukraine and Georgia."

The most profound geopolitical challenge is posed by Russia. While Russia is by economic and social measures a declining power, it has proven itself capable of territorial aggression and is likely to remain a chief threat facing NATO over the coming decade.

the master script comes straight from the Deep State - complete with Russia "seeking hegemony";

Hybrid war on two fronts