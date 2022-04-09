MindMatters: Why Is Russia Like That? 400 Years of Russian Security Culture, with Gordon M. Hahn
Fri, 08 Apr 2022 00:00 UTC
The West is an integral part of Russian identity, yet it has also been the source of invasion and political interference on and off for over 400 years. These threats have formed the Russian security vigilance norm: vigilance against possible military threats, fear of internal division and instability, and strong responses against foreign collusion with internal dissidents. To understand modern Russia, you have to understand its history - not just the pathological aberration of the Communist era.
Running Time: 01:48:39
Download: MP3 — 149 MB
Harrison Koehli co-hosts SOTT Radio Network's MindMatters, and is an editor for Red Pill Press. He has been interviewed on several North American radio shows about his writings on the study of ponerology. In addition to music and books, Harrison enjoys tobacco and bacon (often at the same time) and dislikes cell phones, vegetables, and fascists (commies too).
Born and raised in New York City, Elan has been an editor for SOTT.net since 2014 and is a co-host for MindMatters. He enjoys seeing and sharing what's true about our profoundly and rapidly changing world.
Adam joined the editorial team in 2014 and is a co-host of MindMatters. His particular interests include philosophy, history, exercise science, and technology. He particularly dislikes Critical Race Theory and people who're so afraid of death that they prevent others from living. He also knows kung fu.
I've lived and worked with Russians over the years. People who have experienced the transition from the USSR to the Russian Federation. It is interesting to hear the different views of society, of their military and their religion.
Most of those people have a strong 'faith' and believe that the best thing Vladimir Putin did when he took power was to re-institute the Orthodox Church which was banned under Bolshevik rule.
Only one of them miss the old ways because he was told what to do and he knew how many rubles he was getting at the end of the month. All the others are quite happy to expand their horizons and take what they can from hard work, but not one of them is selfish.
Individualism is good so long as it is tempered with altruism or it just becomes selfish greed.
"Larry C Johnson; veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism, claims the Ukrainian Army has been defeated up and all that’s left is “mop-up”. The veteran who provided training to the US Military’s Special Operations community for 24 years sat down with Mike Whitney to explain why."