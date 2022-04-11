pete buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg, the Biden administration's Secretary of Transportation, went on "The Breakfast Club" show Thursday and appeared shocked when the host told him that not all black Americans were happy with the Democrats these days.

"You do realize, Pete, a lot of black people feel like Democrats have kept no promises since they've been in office," Charlamagne Tha God said.

"Really?" responded a visibly surprised Buttigieg.


"Okay, look, I get it," Buttigieg continued, after regaining his composure. "Because the work is not done. But the reason I say 'really' is we just passed one of the biggest pieces of infrastructure legislation in American history."

"It was a promise, and it wasn't just a promise that the Biden-Harris administration made or that us Democrats made in 2020," he went on.

"This is a promise that every president and every Congress has made in some way shape or form for as long as I've been an adult, and we actually did it."

Charlamagne Tha God said, "Those are big, broad things, and that's great," then steered the conversation back to the initial topic. "But I'm talking about things like things you campaigned on like the George Floyd Policing Act and the fact that our voting rights, man, like 19 states have implemented voter suppression bills."

"You know, that's going to directly impact us the most and the only strategy Democrats are gonna have is we have got to go out there and vote in mass numbers to fight it. That's not a strategy; hope is not a strategy," the host explained.

Buttigieg replied: "I don't think anyone on our side is satisfied with how far we've come on whether it's the George Floyd Policing Act, whether it's voting rights, what I'll say is we're pushing for as much as we can get in terms of results in Congress and taking whatever executive actions are available to use."