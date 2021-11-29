US Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama would, by a wide margin, be the Democratic Party's top choices for presidential election 2024, if incumbent president Joe Biden does not run, a new poll shows.According to the Hill-HarrisX poll revealed on Friday,Among the 939 registered voters who took part in the survey on November 18 and 19, 36% admitted that they were unsure which party choice they'd vote for, while 13% said that their preferred candidates had not been listed.Out of those respondents who voted for Biden in 2020, 22% would be prepared to support Harris.Biden's latest ratings show that his performance has the approval of 42 to 43% of voters while 50 to 52% are unhappy with the job he's doing.