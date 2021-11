© Flickr/Doug Kerr CC BY-SA 2.0



"If a highway was built for the purpose of dividing a white and a black neighborhood, or if an underpass was constructed such that a bus carrying mostly Black and Puerto Rican kids to a beach... in New York was designed too low for it to pass by, that that obviously reflects racism that went into those design choices."

Flush with cash from the new infrastructure bill, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pledged to address the 'racism' that went into the building of America's roads and bridges,Buttigieg spoke to the White House press corps on Monday, explaining howdelivering at least 40% of the benefits to "disadvantaged communities."asked April Ryan, formerly affiliated with CNN but currently with the African-American publication The Grio.While her question prompted ridicule from some politicians - such as Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) - Buttigieg agreed wholeheartedly. He said:This appears to have beenthe New York official responsible for much of the road-building and development between the 1920s and the 1960s.Buttigieg argued, adding that in other instances, his department may needHe also mentioned the Interstate-81 viaduct in Syracuse, New York - also repeatedly denounced as racist - and said the DOT was taking into consideration the wishes of the local community.Buttigieg famously deflected questions about the US supply chain crisis last month by saying he was on paternity leave - after he and his husband adopted twin boys - and then blaming the Covid-19 pandemic , something he did again on Monday.Aided by 13 Republican votes, the Democrat-dominated