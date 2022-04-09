© AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli



A suspect arrested in connection with last weekend's mass shooting outside bars near the California state Capitol served less than half his 10-year sentence because of voter-approved changes to state law that lessened the punishment for his felony convictions and provided a chance for earlier release.Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. He is among the 12 people wounded during Sunday's shooting, which killed six others."They've been given very broad authority to early release folks and to give them additional credit and all kinds of considerations for purposes of reducing the length of sentence that somebody serves," Totten said.The state "has implemented various credit-earning opportunities to incentivize good behavior and program participation for incarcerated individuals, including those created in furtherance of Proposition 57 - which was overwhelmingly approved by voters," corrections spokesperson Vicky Waters said in a statement."The most recent reforms in California are seeking to change a culture that has been churning out recidivism problems for generations," said Will Matthews, spokesperson for Californians for Safety and Justice, which backed the changes. "The question we need to be asking ourselves is, how are we engaging in behavior change?"Under Proposition 57, there are credits for completing rehabilitative or educational programs, self-help and volunteer public service activities, earning a high school diploma or higher education degree and performing a heroic act. Officials added credits during the coronavirus pandemic, including 12 weeks of credit that applied to most inmates.Martin was denied parole in May 2021 under California's process for nonviolent offenders to get earlier parole, after a letter from the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.It's not clear if Martin has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.Martin also had "a variety of additional post-sentencing credits," which corrections department spokesperson Dana Simas said were awarded for time served while awaiting transfer to state prison from county jail.Pending regulations opposed by most of the state's district attorneys would further increase good time credits to two-thirds of a sentence for such repeat offenders.Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, a progressive Democrat who formerly led the state Senate, was among those upset when he learned of Martin's record."If people have a history of committing violent acts, and they have not shown a propensity or willingness to change, I don't think they should be out on the streets," he said at an event where officials requested more than $3 billion from the state to expand crime prevention programs.The state has relied on such efforts, particularly its powers under Proposition 57, to keep the prison population below the level required by a panel of federal judges who ruled that inmate crowding had led to unconstitutionally poor conditions.Martin was released to the supervision of the Sacramento County Probation Department in February. County probation officials wouldn't provide the terms, saying their records are not public documents.Without discussing Martin's case, Karen Pank, executive director of the Chief Probation Officers of California, said generally someone coming out of prison on Post Release Community Supervision with an extensive and violent criminal history would likely have been treated on a "high-risk" caseload.That would subject him to more intensive supervision, including a requirement that he check in with his probation officer more frequently and in person, although individualized determinations on risks and needs would be made and treatment and services would continue to be offered.Pank said if there is evidence of a felon in possession of a firearm, that can be grounds for a violation, which may result in time in jail. However, it's unlikely anyone from law enforcement could have acted in time even if they had seen the video."The big if is would they have known about it," said Totten. But in this case, "it didn't matter — it was so close to the time" of the shooting.