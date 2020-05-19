Democrats may not have a clue on how to create jobs but when it comes to creating crime victims, they are unsurpassed. One man was arrested and released three times in one day in New York.
Salinas Police Department on Wednesday:
At about 1:16 this afternoon, Daniel Orozco (28) was released from the county jail after being arrested by #chpmonterey a day prior for DUI-drugs and driving the wrong way on the road. Not more than 10 minutes later Orozco forced a female out of her car in the parking lot of Natividad Medical Center. The female refused to give up the keys to her car so Orozco began to strangle the female's 11-year-old child.From Breitbart News
The female gave her keys up and pulled her child out of the car before Orozco fled the scene. With help from #chpmonterey and Gonzales Police Department he was arrested along Highway 101. Orozco was again booked into county jail for carjacking, kidnapping, child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon. #teamwork #backtojail
After his arrest, Orozco was almost immediately released from jail. About ten minutes after his release, Salinas Police Department officials said Orozco allegedly forced a female driver out of her car in a parking lot.
