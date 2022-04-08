It has been revealed that NBC News journalists aren't too keen on their sister network MSNBC hiring White House press secretary Jen Psaki, alleging that she will "tarnish" the NBC News brand.The network reported that "one of the people who was on the call" claimed, "Here's what he was saying: They have perspective programming. This was done on the perspective programming side. Not anything that reflects on NBC News." The person added, "People wanted answers on what NBC's role was in this and NBC News had no role in this. This is MSNBC's perspective programming.""How is it ethical to have these conversations with media outlets while you continue to have a job standing behind that podium?" a reporter asked Psaki.All three former Trump administration White House press secretaries-Sean Spicer, Sarah Sanders, and Kayleigh McEnany - took jobs with news networks following their exits from the podium.