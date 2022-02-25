Psaki
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: "That's not exactly what he meant"
In a grimly ridiculous moment Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed that Joe Biden wasn't being serious when he said that "No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening," with Russia and Ukraine, moments after announcing more sanctions.

Biden stated that "Putin's not going to say 'oh, my God, the sanctions are coming,'" almost in the same breath as having announced that he would bring more sanctions on Russia.

Psaki claimed "That's not exactly what he meant," without providing a better explanation for what the hell Biden was talking about:


Extended video of Biden from the presser reveals that a reporter asked him if he thought Putin was threatening the use nuclear weapons, to which he responded "I have no idea what he's threatening."

It is tempting to laugh at Biden's utter incompetence, but then you also get stark reminders that this guy has NO CLUE what is going on, so you have to ask who on earth is running things?

It has become a daily impossibility for Psaki trying to lie and paper over Biden's bumbling senility, and perhaps that is why the establishment media networks are in a war to hire her.

In any case, Vladimir Putin is laughing his head off.