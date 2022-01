"The White House press secretary stands in front of that podium and lies through her teeth every single day, and usually about the state of Florida."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit back at Jen Psaki on Wednesday, accusing the White House press secretary of "lying through her teeth every single day" after she chided Florida for being slow to apply for COVID-19 education funds.DeSantis said at a news conference at Miami Dade College:DeSantis said of Democrats who slammed his decision to open schools in the fall of 2020:Florida was one of the only states to push schools to reopen in person during the coronavirus pandemic while others held only virtual classes, leading to frustrations among teacher's unions, elected officials, and families.ahead of the 2022 midterm elections,Many Democrats facing reelection have come around to fewer restrictions, too, and the Biden administration has said schools should stay open despite the latest COVID-19 wave.The governor often spars with the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 restrictions. DeSantis' latest comments were part of a news conference aimed at criticizing the Food and Drug Administration's move to limit the use of monoclonal antibody treatment sites.The drugs, made by Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals,Initially effective, the FDA said the treatments aren't working against the Omicron variant that has permeated the US and caused Florida's infection and hospitalization rates to spike . Eli Lilly also has said "it is not medically appropriate, at this time" to use the treatment for people with mild or moderate cases of the virus.DeSantis has conducted numerous events promoting the antibodies while, lately, downplaying the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. (DeSantis, like all US governors , is himself vaccinated.)On Tuesday, Psaki slammed the governor for pushing back on the FDA's decision to recommend states not use monoclonal antibodies that haven't been shown to be effective against Omicron. After the recommendation, thePsaki told reporters during a Tuesday briefing:issued Monday, said the treatments were "highly unlikely to be active" against Omicron and only recommends them "when the patient is likely to have been infected with or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to these treatments." The Omicron variant is estimated to account for more than 99% of US cases of COVID-19, the statement said.DeSantis raised Psaki's remarks at his news conference Wednesday and argued thatHe saidsuch as by causing a rash or allergic reaction.DeSantis said: