"Let me just note that we know the science, we know the data and what the most effective steps are in protecting people of a range of ages from hospitalization and even death. The FDA and CDC have already weighed in on the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines for those 5 and older. The recommendations are vetted transparently with a purpose so that parents can have confidence, after consulting with their pediatricians or doctors if they would like, about the safety.



"But we also know through the data that unvaccinated teenagers are 3x as likely to be hospitalized if they get COVID than vaccinated teenagers.



"So, it's deeply disturbing that there are politicians peddling conspiracy theories out there and casting doubt on vaccinations when it is our best tool against the virus."

"It's deeply disturbing that you don't have any medical expertise but push to mandate these shots over the sincere, data-driven advice of experts like [Ladapo]. For information on vaccines, I would trust a Harvard MD/PhD [Ladapo] over Jen Psaki and Montel Williams."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki disparaged Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on Monday after Florida advised that healthy children should not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.What is the background?Dr. Ladapo announced Monday thatThe new policy immediately generated outrage among COVID enthusiasts because the guidance counters the accepted narrative about COVID vaccines and the CDC's recommendation that As of March 2, thefor the entire pandemic. By comparison, the CDC reported 944,650 deaths among all population groups through the same time period.What did Psaki say?During the daily White House press briefing, Psaki was asked whether Ladapo's decision is "good policy."— a communications expert, not a medical doctor nor public health expert —In fact, in addition to receiving his according to a biography released by DeSantis' office. He is also an immigrant, moving to the U.S. when he was 5 years old.