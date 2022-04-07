SOTT Earth Changes Summary - March 2022 - Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 21:57 UTC
A late winter storm blasted the northeastern United States with high winds and snow, sending temperatures plummeting and making travel hazardous. The Ohio River Valley experienced the heaviest snowfall that blanketed parts of Nashville, Tennessee, and Cincinnati. Parts of Colorado, New Mexico, Minnesota, North Dakota, and California also reported unseasonable snow throughout the month. Moreover, sudden temperature drop and blinding snow showers caused a 60 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, causing the death of 6.
Much of the UK remained in sub-zero conditions later this month due to a sudden blast of arctic air that brought snowfalls as far as south London. Travel and power experienced disruptions in the northern parts of the county.
Untimely snow also reached parts of Greece and Turkey several times this month, including on the first day of spring. Heavy snowfalls disrupted transportation and power in Istambul throughout mid-march, while a village in the eastern province of Muş was covered by unusual levels of snow.
Unprecedented floods across much of Australia's east coast triggered mass evacuations and destroyed hundreds of homes. Tens of thousands fled Sydney as heavy floods lashed overnight. Some suburbs exceed March's mean rainfall. While many areas in northern and eastern parts of New South Wales were recovering from the widespread flooding that began in late February, heavy rain triggered a second destructive flood late this month after a levee along the Wilsons River in Lismore breached once again.
Three months after deadly floods claimed dozens of lives in Malaysia, heavy rainfall affected more than a hundred houses in Kampung Periuk and Kampung Pasir Baru. In Indonesia, floods and landslides affected more than 30,000, and almost 10,000 were displaced.
Flooding also caused severe damage in areas of Cotopaxi Province in Ecuador. Dozens of families were evacuated, and thousands were isolated after overflowing rivers destroyed main bridges. Meanwhile, in Petropolis, Brazil, a month's worth of rain fell in a matter of hours causing damage to 100 homes, mostly due to landslides.
All this and more in our SOTT Earth Changes Summary for March 2022:
