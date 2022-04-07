Flood rescue NSW Australia April 2022.
More torrential rainfall has fallen in parts of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, including in areas around Greater Sydney, causing floods and prompting further evacuation orders.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) figures show Rose Bay in Sydney recorded 167.2 mm of rain in 24 hours on 07 April 2022. The suburb of Centennial Park recorded 163 mm and Sydney Airport 125.5 mm. The mean average of rain for April in the city is around 126.5 mm. The latest rainfall has seen Sydney surpass its annual rainfall average of 1,213.4mm in just the first three months of 2022.

The heavy rain caused rivers to rise. BoM said on 07 April that there were "flood warnings for minor to major flooding in the Hawkesbury-Nepean and Georges rivers has been issued for the Sydney area with major flooding possible for Menangle, Liverpool and Milperra this afternoon."



"Heavy rainfall continues to impact southern and central NSW coast and adjacent ranges including the South Coast, Illawarra, Metropolitan and southern Hunter districts", BoM said, adding that rainfall is expected to continue on 08 April.

NSW State Emergency Service reported more than 680 calls for assistance in Greater Sydney, the Illawarra and the South Coast regions. Emergency teams carried out at least 11 flood rescues, including 1 man who was rescued by a helicopter crew after his vehicle was swept hundreds of metres in raging flood waters in Kangaroo Valley.


Evacuation orders were issued for Sydney suburbs including Woronora, Bonnet Bay, Camden and Chipping Norton. Local media, quoting SES said 1,600 residents in low-lying areas of Greater Sydney have evacuated their homes, some for the third time in the past 4 weeks. Residents of Picton were warned to prepare for an evacuation order as a result of rising waters in the nearby Stonequarry Creek.

