© NSW Rural Fire Service



The latest rainfall has seen Sydney surpass its annual rainfall average of 1,213.4mm in just the first three months of 2022

some for the third time in the past 4 weeks.

© NSW SES Campbelltown Unit



More torrential rainfall has fallen in parts of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, including in areas around Greater Sydney, causing floods and prompting further evacuation orders.The heavy rain caused rivers to rise. BoM said on 07 April that there were "flood warnings for minor to major flooding in the Hawkesbury-Nepean and Georges rivers has been issued for the Sydney area with major flooding possible for Menangle, Liverpool and Milperra this afternoon.""Heavy rainfall continues to impact southern and central NSW coast and adjacent ranges including the South Coast, Illawarra, Metropolitan and southern Hunter districts", BoM said,NSW State Emergency Service reported more than 680 calls for assistance in Greater Sydney, the Illawarra and the South Coast regions. Emergency teams carried out at least 11 flood rescues, including 1 man who was rescued by a helicopter crew after his vehicle was swept hundreds of metres in raging flood waters in Kangaroo Valley.Evacuation orders were issued for Sydney suburbs including Woronora, Bonnet Bay, Camden and Chipping Norton. Local media Residents of Picton were warned to prepare for an evacuation order as a result of rising waters in the nearby Stonequarry Creek.