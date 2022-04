In Tuesday's episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the show's host and namesake revealed the "anti-racist" ideology that his child's school in California pushed following the death of George Floyd in May of 2020."When the whole George Floyd thing happened, one of the school's that my kids were going to back in California released this email, saying that it's not enough to not be racist, you now must be anti-racist . And my kid's nine at the time. What does that, what does that mean?" Rogan asked.Rogan continued on to say that in the minds of these teachers, it's a good idea, but he continued on to say that these people are naive, and that "they weren't that good at teaching in the first place."Well, it doesn't mean anything, episode guest David Mamet noted."Yeah, what does that mean? So they have to go find racism and confront it?" Rogan asked.