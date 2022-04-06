© Getty Images / Rodolfo Molina / Contributor

Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov arrived in Israel several days ago, but his company denies he is applying for citizenship.One of Russia's wealthiest people, Mikhail Prokhorov, has applied for Israeli citizenship, the country's media reported on Monday.Prokhorov also tried his hand at politics, running unsuccessfully in the 2012 Russian presidential elections, when Putin regained the presidency after a stint as prime minister. The tycoon received 5.7 million votes, finishing in third place, and did particularly well in Moscow, where he won over 20% of the vote.He left politics in 2015, but the liberal party he founded, Civic Platform, continues to operate. In 2021, it won a single seat in Russia's parliament, with Rifat Shaykhutdinov elected to represent the Urals Federal District.