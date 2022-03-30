© KleptoCapture legislation Sabrina Eaton/CanonDailyRecord/FInTelegram/KJN



Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) are introducing a bill to repurpose funds from seized Russian assets for a relief fund benefitting Ukrainian refugees and Ukraine's reconstruction, Axios has learned.The bipartisan effort is another sign Congress is keeping close tabs on the blizzard of sanctions imposed on Russia by the Biden administration. In this case, it's also taking the next step to clarify who should benefit and how.The bipartisan bill, dubbed thefor Ukraine Act, stands forOn March 2 — just days after the start of the Russian invasion —Its aim is toof anyone violating U.S. sanctions,aiding and abetting Russian oligarchs."Right now, Ukraine is experiencing the worst refugee crisis since War World II — they need our help," said Portman, the ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.