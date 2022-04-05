Puppet Masters
Moscow warns of' symmetrical' response to Western countries' expulsion of Russian over Bucha false-flag
Reuters
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:11 UTC
"Everyone knows the answer: it will be symmetrical and destructive for bilateral relations," Medvedev said in a posting on his Telegram channel.
"Who have they punished? First of all, themselves."
"If this continues, it will be fitting, as I wrote back on 26th February - to slam shut the door on Western embassies," Medvedev said. "It will be cheaper for everyone. And then we will end up just looking at each other in no other way than through gunsights."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Britain blocking UN investigation into Bucha massacre in Ukraine - Russia
- Partnering with neo-Nazis in Ukraine: an inconvenient history
- Boston University COVID testing policy violated Americans With Disabilities Act, CHD lawsuit alleges
- Moscow warns of' symmetrical' response to Western countries' expulsion of Russian over Bucha false-flag
- Unverified: Shanghai separates COVID-positive children separated from parents in virus fight
- Man responsible for brutal string 1980s rapes ID'd by utility bill, gets over 600-year sentence: 'Evil'
- Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson chose leniency even in baby sex torture cases
- 10,000 health workers sent to help control Shanghai outbreak
- Tennis world shocked after scores of players drop out of Miami Open
- New witness testimony about Mariupol maternity hospital 'airstrike' follows pattern of Ukrainian deceptions, media malpractice
- Picking our way through this sticky web of lies
- Protests over soaring energy prices & inflation spread to UK
- The curious butchers of Bucha in Ukraine
- SOTT Focus: The truth about Bucha is out there, but perhaps too inconvenient to be discovered
- Russia and Ukraine trade accusations over Bucha civilian deaths (TIMELINE)
- Hysterical Russophobia: Poland demands tougher anti-Russian sporting sanctions
- Best of the Web: US tells Ukraine to offer Russia 'sanctions deal' if it agrees to end military operation
- Latvia may agree to pay for Russian gas in rubles
- Russia may collect $321 billion windfall if oil and gas keep flowing
- Report says Secret Service renting $30K Malibu pad to protect Hunter Biden
- Britain blocking UN investigation into Bucha massacre in Ukraine - Russia
- Partnering with neo-Nazis in Ukraine: an inconvenient history
- Moscow warns of' symmetrical' response to Western countries' expulsion of Russian over Bucha false-flag
- Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson chose leniency even in baby sex torture cases
- The curious butchers of Bucha in Ukraine
- SOTT Focus: The truth about Bucha is out there, but perhaps too inconvenient to be discovered
- Russia and Ukraine trade accusations over Bucha civilian deaths (TIMELINE)
- Best of the Web: US tells Ukraine to offer Russia 'sanctions deal' if it agrees to end military operation
- Latvia may agree to pay for Russian gas in rubles
- Russia may collect $321 billion windfall if oil and gas keep flowing
- Report says Secret Service renting $30K Malibu pad to protect Hunter Biden
- The Ukraine: A decisive transfer of the balance of power from west to east
- Pointless protraction, wanton wrongdoing
- WHO demands abortion at any time for any reason throughout the world
- Goldman Sachs warns the dollar is at risk of losing its dominance, and could end up a lesser player like the UK pound
- Orban declares victory in Hungarian election
- Reverse-read the Ukraine war without outsmarting yourself - a guide
- Why the US and NATO long have wanted Russia to attack Ukraine
- Biden cites economic gains, but voters see much more to do
- US to pay off Moldova with $80 million for 'influx of refugees' from its proxy war in Ukraine
- Boston University COVID testing policy violated Americans With Disabilities Act, CHD lawsuit alleges
- Unverified: Shanghai separates COVID-positive children separated from parents in virus fight
- Man responsible for brutal string 1980s rapes ID'd by utility bill, gets over 600-year sentence: 'Evil'
- 10,000 health workers sent to help control Shanghai outbreak
- Tennis world shocked after scores of players drop out of Miami Open
- New witness testimony about Mariupol maternity hospital 'airstrike' follows pattern of Ukrainian deceptions, media malpractice
- Picking our way through this sticky web of lies
- Protests over soaring energy prices & inflation spread to UK
- Hysterical Russophobia: Poland demands tougher anti-Russian sporting sanctions
- Russian investigative committee probe Mariupol hospital capture
- Democrats only have themselves to blame for the rise of Ron DeSantis
- Court upholds bakery's $32M victory against Oberlin College over false racism accusations
- Banksters in trouble? JPMorgan stock slips as CEO Jamie Dimon warns Russia exposure will cost $1B
- Elon Musk takes a chunk of Twitter: Now the company's largest shareholder
- JK Rowling weighs in on transgender sporting debate
- Refugee from Mariupol says the Nazis mined the theater before the explosion
- NYC's top doc apologizes to black and Hispanic 'birthing people' for calling them 'mothers'
- US corporate profits hit a new record high in 2021
- Tucker Carlson reports spying allegations in Congress
- Ukrainian journalist finds charred remains where alleged war crime was filmed
- SOTT Focus: 'Gods of War': How The US Weaponized Ukraine Against Russia
- Flashback: Documentary of the liberation of Ukraine by the Red Army
- The necro-neologism of lethal legal experts
- New revelations shed light on Nazi roots of House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
- Conflicts in Priti Patel's power over Assange
- The Nazis of Ukraine
- 5,000-year population history of Xinjiang brought to light in new ancient DNA study
- 'Why were we there?': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
- Russia, Ukraine & the law of war: Crime of aggression
- Oldest sun observatory in the Americas built by an unknown culture
- Mysterious, giant stone jars found in India
- The crimes of Winston Churchill
- Zelensky: Don't forget Ukrainian Jewish role in the dispossession of Palestine
- Our elites need to recognize that America's 'unipolar moment' is over
- Extreme weather is NOTHING new: Victorian rainfall data reveals driest year on record was 1855, widespread flooding in 1852
- The road to Ukraine started with 1999's Kosovo War
- British intelligence operative's involvement in Ukraine crisis signals false flag attacks ahead
- NATO bombing of Serbia: Tragedy in three acts
- Ice-free corridor from Beringia to Great Plains existed 13,800 years ago, dating of boulders shows
- 12,000 year old Amazon rock art may depict extinct Ice Age animals, new study shows
- New Scientist has actually published a sympathetic account of Panpsychism
- 1st 'gapless' human genome finally sequenced
- Hubble telescope reveals the most distant star ever detected
- Earth braces for solar storm, potential aurora displays
- Human cells have weird 'tentacles' that help them move around. Here's how they work
- Planet-scale MRI: High resolution illumination of Earth's interior down to the planet's core
- Memory found to lean more on the brain's electric field than on neurons
- Hundreds of mammals yet to be discovered, analysis of biodiversity data suggests
- Ejection nebula of supernova Cassiopeia A does not expand evenly
- Strange new type of solar wave defies physics
- Microplastics found in blood for the first time
- We've discovered why some whales stop feeding in response to the sound of sonar
- Tall el-Hammam cosmic impact paper survives latest #Pebblegate anti-science attack
- Largest ever human family tree identifies nearly 27 million ancestors
- Ferocious 'Ocucaje Predator' was a sea serpent-like mammal with knives for teeth
- New Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF)
- Russian scientists discover way to turn nuclear waste into useful ceramics
- 'Almost unbelievable' DNA modification system discovered in animals
- Killer AI invented 40,000 'lethal chemical weapons' in just six hours
- Flashback: Astrobiologists: Space viruses could reveal alien life
- Winter weather to continue in Switzerland this week after 50cms of spring snowfall
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake off Vanuatu: USGS
- China continues to laugh at western 'green energy' foolishness
- France experiences coldest April night since 1947 of -9C
- Huge landslide in Haraz, Iran
- Unusually large waves flood beach parks along New South Wales coast
- Spring snow in Croatia
- Albania sees 20cms of April snow and -3C temperatures
- Best of the Web: Heavy rain causes floods and landslides in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 31 inches of rainfall in 48 hours - 16 killed (UPDATES)
- Lightning kills volleyball player in Nepal
- Czech Republic braces for return of wintry weather after 6 inches of snowfall
- Snow and wintry weather has returned to parts of Spain with a vengeance
- "We're going back to winter": Snow falls across France as temperatures plunge
- Lightning bolt kills 4 men in Ondo State, Nigeria
- Spring snow and ice hit parts of northern England
- Germany struck by snow and frost as wintry temperatures return
- Spring tornadoes and severe storms whip through US south and midwest
- Shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake off New Caledonia - 3rd major quake in the area within 24 hours
- Travel chaos as ice and snow sweep across Scotland amid weather warning
- Two shallow earthquakes of 6.9 and 7.0 magnitudes hit off New Caledonia 9 hours apart
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and France on April 1
- Meteor fireball over Merseyside, UK on March 26
- Meteor fireball over California on March 26
- 2nd bright meteor fireball in a row spotted in Manitoba Wednesday night
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, Manitoba, ND and Saskatchewan on March 23
- Meteor fireball explodes twice on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on March 21
- Meteor fireball crossed Hungary's sky at Lake Balaton at dawn on March 22
- Meteor fireball over New York state on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Western Australia on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and Oregon on March 10
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 13
- Meteor fireball over Austria and other nearby countries on March 13
- UK farmer finally locates 2lb meteorite that landed in field 18 months ago
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and other states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on March 7
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Italy on March 5
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 2
- Transhumanism & biofascism are tools of the 'technological elite,' RFK Jr. interviews T.J Coles
- UK to stop publishing data that suggest COVID vaccines are ineffective
- The illusion of evidence-based medicine
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Coming Soon to Your Dinner Plate: Genetically Modified Beef
- UK woman diagnosed with Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever
- 95% of committee members advising on US dietary guidelines had ties to Big Pharma, Big Food
- FDA approves first gene-edited cows for beef
- Israeli medical watchdog committee member resigns, speaks out against vaccine medical experimentation
- Moderna to seek emergency covid vaccine authorization for children under six
- Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills after finding elevated levels of cancer causing impurity
- Best of the Web: Canada's 'pandemic of the fully vaxxed': 7 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths according to official data
- Peer-reviewed BMJ article: Medicine is corrupted by dominance of Big Pharma, which suppresses negative results, hides adverse effects
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Trans Takeover of Women's Sports
- Pfizer and me - Best Buddies
- Flashback: Can China's home-grown mRNA Covid-19 vaccine pass its final tests?
- Covid Vaccine Spike Protein is a Pore-forming Toxin
- Fauci warns that COVID isn't over and that US restrictions could always come back
- Moderna plans three more mRNA vaccines, not all for infection
- Fired ER Doctor tells RFK, Jr. 'We just bowed down' instead of practicing science
- Study finds some of the world's lowest dementia rates in Amazonian indigenous groups
- Are people with dark personality traits more likely to succeed?
- Deep breathing strengthens your brain and boosts attention span
- The day Dostoyevsky discovered the meaning of life in a dream
- The impossibility of Christian transhumanism
- Breaking the cycle of hurting others when you have been mistreated
- SOTT Focus: The Science of Evil: A Personal Review of Political Ponerology
- How to deal with a sociopath
- Origins of sociopathy: the etiology of guiltlessness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Beyond the Schizo-Autistic Worldview: Introducing the Matter with Things
- The colors of Ukraine stay mainly in the brain
- Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom
- Creative Imagination and Mystical Experience in the Sufism of Ibn 'Arabî, by Henry Corbin
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The New Unclean: How Our Psychology Was Hijacked to Make Us See Each Other as the Enemy
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Flashback: Are Psychopaths Attracted to Other Psychopaths?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
- Hole in one: Trump issues statement on '100% true' sporting feat
- 'Regina, change' what Biden said, clarifies White House Blinken
- Fauci wins Oscar for best dramatic performance
- Babylon Bee is stuck in Twitter jail: Users forced to get fake news from CNN
- Governor DeSantis Signs Declaration That 'The Last Jedi' Sucked
- Biden to get face on new trillion dollar bill
- The Babylon Bee's Man of the Year is Rachel Levine
- Obama Receives Nobel Prize In Medicine For Getting COVID
- Nation wishes there were some way they could have known about the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election
- Restaurants now requiring proof of Ukraine support
- Gavin Newsom thankful as fleeing Californians can no longer afford to fill up their U-Hauls
- Patriot! Hillary vows to stop importing dossiers from Russia
- Biden sells Alaska back to Russia so we can start drilling for oil there again
- Spike in myocarditis may be linked to Ukraine crisis says MSM
- To protest Russia, Ivan Drago blurred out of Rocky IV
- Patriotism! Apple Maps erases Russia
- D.C. hospitals overrun with injured geriatrics who stood up, sat down too much at SOTU speech
- Face mask requirements lifted ahead of new gas mask requirements
Quote of the Day
Hell is empty and all the devils are here.
- William Shakespeare
Recent Comments
I guess we should expect the patsy to be brought out into the courtyard now, the authoritarian crowds are desperate for the spectacle, I guess...
Lots of those dead have white arm bands. Hmmm Cui bono,that's all one need ask. Certainly not Russia
I wonder what makes her "tick". What in her childhood influenced and shaped her behavior and attitude towards such clear perversions? Or is she...
Excellent article except the last bit mentioning God. If he/she exists the shit we exist in should have been fixed long ago. Then again if we...
Absolutely 100% spot on
Comment: RT reports on Germany's expulsion of Russian diplomats: Not only does the Ukraine and the West offer no proof, they're unable to provide a reasonable motive, because a number of those murdered were civilians, whom Russia has gone out of its way to protect (as evidenced by their white arm bands).
Even more revealing is Britain blocking Russia's request for a UN investigation into the massacre: Before moving on to the other expulsions, here are a few snippets of data making rounds about the Bucha false flag: The truth about Bucha is out there, but perhaps too inconvenient to be discovered
RFE/RL reports on the expulsions in France, Lithuania and Latvia: UPDATE 5th April 11:16 CET: And now Denmark will expel 15 diplomats, although apparently over allegations of 'spying': Also check out SOTT radio's: NewsReal: Bucha False-Flag - Sanctions Gas Theater - BRICS Dismantling Dollar Domination