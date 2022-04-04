© Unknown



US national security state acknowledges "Russia is pushing back," not pushing first

"Russia is pushing back against Washington where it can — locally and globally — employing techniques up to and including the use of force." Note: Russia is "pushing back," not pushing first.

"Neither has felt secure in an international order designed for and dominated by democratic powers," with "democratic" meaning the US and friends. Both Russia and China "have promoted a sovereignty-based international order that protects their absolute authority within their borders and geographic areas of influence."

"Ukraine wants to become a NATO nation, but Russia doesn't want them to be a NATO nation. Russia wants to have a buffer zone. Another problem is a lot of Eastern Ukraine is pro-Russia so the civilian population there is divided."

"Russia's basic national security strategy is to keep its 'neighboring belt stable', NATO weak, China close, and the United States focused elsewhere."

"pro-reform forces in power since the Orange Revolution" (read: pro-US forces) "would like to move Ukraine squarely into the Euro-Atlantic community with only limited deference to Russia."

"Ukrainian political and military leadership has remained divided over the question of whether Ukraine should pursue a collective security approach or retain its neutral status." It concluded that, while "[m]ost senior [Ukrainian] commanders have pro-reform credentials... there are still large numbers of senior leaders within the Main Defense Forces who have no or only limited exposure to Western training and operations."

NATO is "not an exercise in diplomacy and deterrence as before"

"Just four months after Ukraine's declaration of independence" from the USSR, "NATO invited its representative to an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Cooperation Council, the body set up to shape cooperation between NATO and the states of the former Warsaw Pact."

"Signatories agree to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, to respect existing borders and to settle disputes by peaceful means."

"Participation in PFP does not guarantee entry into NATO, but it is the best preparation for states interested in becoming NATO members."

Making Ukraine a "military partner of the US"

"This benchmark even brought military personnel from Moldova, Georgia, and the Ukraine together to view U.S. SOF demonstrations and discuss opportunities for future Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) and Joint Contact Team Program (JCTP) events."

"got to experience some of Odessa's history first hand when they climbed the Prymorsky, or 'Maritime', Stairs. The focus for MEU personnel and USS Trenton crew [was] NATO's next exercise - Cooperative Partner 2000 (CP00) - of which Ukraine is the host nation."

"More than 5,000 Ukrainian troops have served in Iraq during Ukraine's five years of service in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom."

After backing 2014 coup, US provides "lethal security assistance"

"develop the tactical, operational, and institutional training capacities of its Ministry of Defense and National Guard. The GSCF has also supported Ukrainian Special Operations Forces in developing tactical and institutional capabilities that are compatible with Western models."

"Arsen Avakov, the Minister of Internal Affairs from 2014 to 2021[...] enabled the expansion and later integration of paramilitary forces into the National Guard," including the nazi Azov Battalion.

"President Petro Poroshenko had the opportunity to review the equipment, and was briefed by U.S. military personnel on its capabilities."

"Ukraine received four additional Q-36 radars ... and training by U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command with support from the FCoE and USSATMO. The U.S. team showed their brigade, battalion and platoon commanders how to tactically employ the radar system to support fire and maneuver efforts."

US trains Ukrainians to "blend into the local populace" waging warfare in civilian-heavy areas

"Unofficial travel (leave or liberty) to any country in Africa or the following European countries [including Ukraine and its neighbors] requires command O-6 level approval ... The countries are subject to change based on the Foreign Clearance Guide (FCG), Department of State (DOS), Combatant Command, and/or Intelligence threat notifications."

"The United States should form an interagency working group with the Department of State, members of the intelligence community and SOCOM," the Special Operations Command, which would "serv[e] as the DoD lead/representative." Such a working group "understands that SOCOM actions will need to be unconventional and irregular in order to compete with Russian modern warfare tactics."

"Thunderbirds" train Ukrainian in full-scale vehicular combat

"to train the Ukrainian army to NATO standards, develop their noncommissioned officer corps, and help them to establish a combat training center, so that in the future, they can continue to train themselves."

"We've helped them build long-range maintenance plans so they'll be able to use these facilities for the next 20, 30-plus years."

CIA covert operations' goal: "kill Russians"

"taught their Ukrainian counterparts sniper techniques; how to operate U.S.-supplied Javelin anti-tank missiles and other equipment; how to evade digital tracking the Russians used to pinpoint the location of Ukrainian troops, which had left them vulnerable to attacks by artillery; how to use covert communications tools; and how to remain undetected in the war zone while also drawing out Russian and insurgent forces from their positions, among other skills, according to former officials."

"The agency needed to determine the 'backbone' of the Ukrainians ... The question was, 'Are they going to get rolled, or are going to stand up and fight?"

"The multiweek, U.S.-based CIA program has included training in firearms, camouflage techniques, land navigation, tactics like 'cover and move,' intelligence and other areas." One senior officer is quoted as saying: "The United States is training an insurgency ... to kill Russians."

Ukraine military build-up brings the world to the brink

"Fighting between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists has killed more than 9,000 people since April 2014 and injured more than 20,000."

"Russian officials have become alarmed by expanding and overlapping Western alliances from an enlarged NATO and EU, to AUKUS and the Coalition of Democracies promoted by both the US and the UK."

"underscored how strong Western alliances were able to bypass or manipulate the [UN Security Council] UNSC, essentially circumventing a forum where Russian interests could be protected."

"the lack of unanimity of its permanent members at the 8979th meeting has prevented it from exercising its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security."