77-year-old faces dismissal for "transphobic" thought crime.A school nurse in Hartford, CT was suspended over a "transphobic" Facebook post in which she questioned why 11-year-olds were on puberty blockers.The nurse went on to question why, given that young people's brains aren't even fully developed until their early 20's, are they allowed to take puberty blocker drugs and be put through "gender mutilating surgery.""Hartford Public Schools strives to provide an inclusive environment where all students feel seen, valued, respected, and heard," Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said in a statement."We as a school district are responsible for the health, well-being, social and emotional development, and safety of ALL of the children entrusted to our care," she added.Is it any wonder why more Americans, aside from financial concerns, are choosing not to have children, given this is what they are faced with?And remember, the alphabet people just want your kids to be able to have a 'conversation about their feelings'!