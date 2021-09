© FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock



'Victory for common sense'

policies and procedures at the Tavistock "as a whole failed to ensure, or were insufficient to ensure, proper consent was being given by children who commenced on puberty blockers"

'It is for doctors to decide, not judges'

Seeking permission to appeal to the Supreme Court

Children under 16 will be allowed to take puberty blockers without parental consent, the Court of Appeal has ruled.In a judgment on Friday, the Court of Appeal said it was inappropriate for the High Court to give the guidance - which will impact thousands of children with gender dysphoria - and instead,to understand what is necessary for them to be competent to consent to the administration of puberty blockers."They added: "It placed patients, parents and clinicians in a very difficult position."The decision reverses a 2020 landmark ruling that under-16s lacked capacity to give informed consent to the drugs, which delay the onset of puberty. The Trust is now liaising with NHS England to consider how this ruling will impact on its practice.- and the mother of a teenager who is on the waiting list for treatment, referred to as "Mrs A". They are seeking permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.Following the ruling, Mermaids, a charity representing trans children, claimed it as "a victory for common sense and young people's bodily autonomy" amid calls for the NHS to urgently publish updated guidance for the 5,000 young people seeking treatment.Susie Green, the chief executive of Mermaids, told The Telegraph that the ruling is expected to cause a surge in the number of trans children coming forward for treatment.she said, adding: "Prior to this appeal verdict, families may have decided there was no point seeking help".During a two-day appeal earlier this year, theHowever, Jeremy Hyam QC, representing Ms Bell and Mrs A, arguedThe Court of Appeal heard the Tavistock does not provide puberty blockers itself but instead makes referrals to two other NHS trusts - University College London Hospitals and Leeds Teaching Hospitals - who then prescribe the treatments. The court heard thatFollowing the ruling, a Tavistock and Portman spokesperson said: "We welcome the Court of Appeal's judgment on behalf of the young people who require the GIDS and our dedicated staff."The judgment upholds established legal principles which respect the ability of our clinicians to engage actively and thoughtfully with our patients in decisions about their care and futures."It affirms that it is for doctors, not judges, to decide on the capacity of under-16s to consent to medical treatment."We recogniseand, working with our partners, we are committed to continue to improve the quality of care and decision making for our patients and to strengthen the evidence base in this developing area of care." Nancy Kelley, chief executive of LGBT charity, Stonewall, also welcomed the ruling, describing it as "a huge relief for trans young people and their families, as well as the wider trans community"."This deeply unsettling case has caused many trans young people and their families enormous distress by adding toand leaving young people in limbo without vital healthcare support."Now the NHS must publish updated guidance for young people relying on these services with as much urgency as they suspended treatment access after the previous ruling."This judgment must be a turning point for NHS and the Government in addressing trans people's healthcare."Ms Kelley added: "It is time that the NHS and Department for Health take urgent action to address the unacceptable waiting lists facing trans young people, and ensure that all trans and questioning young people can get high-quality care, when they need it."Following the ruling, Ms Bell said she was "surprised and disappointed" by the decision but said she had no regrets in bringing the case.she said.Adding that she believedHowever, Bayswater Support Group, which represents 350 families across the UK, advocating for evidence-based care for our trans-identified adolescents and young people, said"Whether the appeal is overturned at the Supreme Court or not, this case has ignited a long-overdue conversation about the direction of care for." An NHS spokesperson said: "The NHS commissioned Dr Hilary Cass to review gender identity services prior to the original High Court ruling to ensure the best model of safe and effective care is delivered - this will set out wide-ranging recommendations, including on the use of puberty blockers and"An independent multi-professional review group will continue to confirm whether clinical decision making has followed a robust consent process now that the endocrine pathway has been reopened by the Tavistock."