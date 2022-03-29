The Daily Caller co-founder and Tucker Carlson Tonight host's tweet included screenshots of the notices that Twitter had sent The Babylon Bee and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.
"But wait," Carlson's tweet said. "Both of these tweets are true."
A Twitter spokesman told The Daily Wire that Carlson's tweet violated the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct.
"We prohibit targeting others with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanize, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category," the spokesman said. "This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals."
Carlson must delete the tweet and spend 12 hours in read-only mode before Twitter will give him full access to his account again, the Twitter spokesman said.
"Tucker plans to address this on the show tonight, so best to tune in this evening," a Fox News spokeswoman told The Daily Wire.
had tweeted about Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Rachel Levine, a biological man who identifies as a transgender woman.
Twitter told The Daily Wire that Kirk's tweet was censored for "hateful conduct."
"Rachel Levine spent 54 years of his life as a man," tweeted Kirk on March 15. "He had a wife and a family. He 'transitioned' to being a woman in 2011. Joe Biden appointed Levine to be a 4-Star Admiral and now USA Today has named 'Rachel' Levine as a 'Woman of the Year.'"
"Where are the feminists?" Kirk queried.
Twitter also censored The Babylon Bee account for "hateful conduct" over a Babylon Bee piece jokingly naming Levine as "Man of the Year."
On Wednesday, Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon said that The Babylon Bee's founder had also been locked out of his account.
Twitter also took action against Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who also referred to Levine as a man. Though Twitter flagged the tweet as hateful, the platform allowed Paxton's tweet to remain, stating, "This tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible."
Yesterday I stated an irrefutable scientific fact: Rachel Levine is a man. I pointed this out after USA Today named him a "Woman" of the Year. But Levine is not a woman. He has one X and one Y chromosome and other male-sex characteristics. I just follow the science."Truth is banned from Twitter," Kirk told The Daily Wire on Tuesday afternoon. "They believe they are the arbiters of truth regarding society's most controversial topics."
For simply saying this matter-of-factly, Twitter blocked it as "hateful." Users can now only access my statement through a trigger-warning filter. And even then, users can neither like it nor comment on it. At the same time, hundreds of other verified accounts saying the exact same thing remain untouched and unfiltered.
This whole insane episode represents a two-pronged attack from the left — both of which I'm vigorously fighting against. First is the left's war against human biology, and especially against women. Second is their weaponization of Big Tech against conservative voices.
But Big Tech is not only anti-conservative and anti-Republican. It is now apparently anti-truth and anti-science. I will continue to use all my power to hold them accountable. Even now, I'm exploring legal options to stop their one-sided censorship.
"Rather than allowing Americans to have these debates, they punish defiance, demand that you delete the tweet, and if you do, they get to say, 'see, we are nice, reasonable tyrants,'" he added. "They want submission. We must not give them what they want."
