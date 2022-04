© Indianapolis Metropolitan Police



An Indiana man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for participating in a riot in Portland, Oregon in 2020 during which he threw Molotov cocktails at police officers.Malik Muhammed pleaded guilty this week to 14 felony charges related to the Portland rioting and will have to pay $200,000 in restitution along with serving 10 years in prison, according to a statement from Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.Muhammed's charges include assault in the second degree, rioting, attempted murder 2, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a destructive device, and unlawful possession of a firearm.