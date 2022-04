An American volunteer for Ukraine tells The Grayzone how his foreign legion tried to use him as cannon fodder.

A decade after Henry Hoeft joined the US Army at age 18, he was back on the battlefield, but this time as a volunteer for a foreign military engaged in a proxy war against a powerful foe. After answering the Ukrainian government's call for foreign fighters this February, however, the American veteran quickly decided he was being sent on a "suicide mission" against the Russian military.After escaping with his life, claiming his own allies had threatened to shoot him in the back, Hoeft posted a viral message advising other Westerners against joining the fight in Ukraine. Within days, he was at the center of a global information war, with the military for which he had volunteered publicly branding him a Russian agent.It was not the first time Hoeft had placed himself in the middle of controversy.Members of, usually while openly toting assault rifles and sporting the Hawaiian shirts that have become their trademark.Hoeft was a prominent figure in the Ohio chapter of the Boogaloos and appeared at the Ohio statehouse in Columbus to deliver introductory remarks at an armed "unity rally." There, he emphasized the group's non-partisan politics and defended a transgender activist from insults.But Hoeft said it was not his former affiliation with a militia-style organization that drew him back into the field of armed combat. Instead, it was the emotional impact of news flashing across his Facebook timeline about Russia's invasion of Ukraine this February and being taken in by heart-rending stories of civilian suffering. He was a father now, and he saw his own child in the faces of Ukrainian youth fleeing for their lives from the Russian military onslaught.So the moment Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky implored Westerners to travel thousands of miles across the ocean to join his country's fight, Hoeft mobilized. "Every friend of Ukraine who wants to join Ukraine in defending the country please come over, appealed days after the full-scale war erupted.When he arrived in Ukraine, however, he was forced to confront the dispiriting reality of; and that the Georgian Legion was threatening to shoot those who refused.Once it became clear that Hoeft's account was undermining Kiev's public relations campaign, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine denounced him on its official Twitter account, branding the American as a stooge of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and posting his photo beside the caption "Made in Russia."Next, Georgian Legion fighters joined the social media assault, denouncing Hoeft and branding him as a liar. "Whatever may or not be circling right now from Henry," one American volunteer claimed in a video published by Daily Wire reporter Kassy Dillon, "it is completely false."Finally, the corporate media trained its sights on Hoeft."Ukraine's foreign fighters ridicule American Boogaloo Boy who RAN AWAY," a headline from the Daily Mail tabloid said . "A Boogaloo Boi Tried to Join the Foreign Legion In Ukraine — It Didn't End Well," claimed Rolling Stone. And via the aggregator Raw Story: "Boogaloo Boi's attempt to fight in Ukraine ends in disaster and him fleeing.", Hoeft agreed to an interview with The Grayzone. He told this reporter that he was determined to set the record straight about his connection with the Boogaloo Boys, his political views, and most importantly, the serious dangers volunteers face on the Ukrainian battlefield."There's no such thing as glory in death," Hoeft told The Grayzone. "You're going to die in a trench and you're going to get left there and it's gross and it's bad."When Henry Hoeft signed up for the Ukrainian Foreign Legion in late February 2022, he was convinced his experience as an army veteran trained in infantry tactics and mortar fire would make him a valuable asset. Tens of thousands of foreigners who flocked to Ukraine, pouring across the Polish border with, apparently felt the same."Being a veteran that has a specific skill set, I felt like I could put it to better use there in Ukraine than sitting here on my couch while watching women and children be targeted by Russian forces," Hoeft told The Grayzone.A few days before shipping off to Ukraine, he told The Columbus Dispatch, his hometown paper, about the raw emotion that was driving his decision: "Russia is firing on civilian structures, and there are kids who died. The fact that so many veterans across countries are stepping up, that's very inspiring to me. We feel like if we can hold Putin for long enough, we can possibly stop a world war."Today, Hoeft says, "I still feel the same way. ButHoeft submitted to the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, DC a copy of his passport and proof of his military experience, the sole requirements of foreigners looking to fight for Ukraine.Once he arrived in Poland,to get into Ukraine."But as Hoeft explained to The Grayzone, getting out was not so easy.After entering Ukraine, Hoeft and a few fellow volunteers made their way to Lviv. "In the town center of Lviv, they're recruiting people from a bunch of different groups.Hoeft recalled.Since Photos from both 2017 and 2018 posted on Facebook by. They included then-Rep. Eliot Engel, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, former Rep. Sander Levin, Rep. Doug Lamborn, and former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher. He posted more photos showing him visiting Senate offices, including that of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the former chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.Over the years,After arriving in Ukraine, Hoeft and a detachment of Western volunteers for the Georgian Legion found themselves based in old hospital converted to a military base in Dubliany, on the outskirts of the western city of Lviv. There, Hoeft trained Georgians in American military tactics as he grew increasingly aware of the paramilitary group's seamy side.After Hoeft and other volunteers snuck back into Poland with aid from a handful of British volunteers, they gave an extensive interview to British media, which Hoeft recorded surreptitiously and provided to The Grayzone. During the hour-long interview, the former volunteers detailed the brutal practices they witnessed by Ukrainian-aligned forces., and he got thrown out. And they fucking basically searched him then and there. And I know, what are they going to do to him afterwards?"Hoeft went on to claim that. Another American ex-volunteer commented to the UK journalists, "Not that it's wrong, not that it's bad, I had a guy in a prayer cap and a big fucking beard run up to me... I'm in fucking Ukraine, why am I hearing Arabic?"Hoeft was in Dubliany that night, where he and the Georgian Legion faced nightly air raids. But, while Western sources put the number at 35."While I was there,Hoeft told The Grayzone. "Especially in explosions, you might not know how many are dead, andOn the night that the Foreign Legion base was struck in Yavoriv, "all of our alarms started going off as well," Hoeft said. That's when Hoeft says he was consumed with a sense of dread.According to Hoeft,. "That's just a recipe for disaster, even if we didn't make contact with Russian troops," he said.About three days after arriving, the Georgian Legion "sent a group of volunteers to Kiev with nothing. No plates, no weapon, no kit. They told them that they would get weapons once they got there," Hoeft recalled.Days later, the volunteers deployed to Kiev sent his group text messages complaining that had yet to receive the weapons they were promised."One guy was like, 'Oh, I got a weapon, but I only got ten rounds of ammunition.' We heard a story of one guy getting a Glock and being sent to go patrol an airport.Hoeft and his cohorts decided then that they would not go to Kiev unless given proper weapons and ammunition. "You can be ambushed on your way to Kiev," he said, and "that's it."The Georgians apparently learned that Hoeft and company had drawn a line in the sand, and were incensed."A Ukrainian soldier came up to us while we were having, like one of our little meetings, and he was like, 'Hey, the Georgians know you're not going... they're pissed,'" Hoeft said.As The Grayzone previously reported Yet, Hoeft was not the only foreign volunteer to describe his role in Ukraine as cannon fodder.Once he and his group were told thatOn their way out of the country, Hoeft said he and "two or three" were approached by "a couple of British guys that were doing other things," Hoeft said.Hoeft was reluctant to divulge exactly what the Brits were up to. "They took us to a secure location and they gave us contacts to, you know, American special forces guys," was all he would say.Hoeft recalled the British fighters warning them about a foreign legion tent near"They're basically sending them back and they're taking their passports and sending them back," the Brits told him.Now that Hoeft is back in the United States, he says he is determined to warn other American veterans considering taking the trip to Ukraine that this conflict is dramatically different than the more familiar counter-insurgencies of Iraq and Afghanistan.You know, Russia's the one with the rockets, they're the ones with the cruise missiles, they're the ones with the jets flying overhead, drones, all that. And I just think everyone needs to carefully think about every possible scenario.""I just want to make sure that everyone takes that into account and knows that, hey, you're not a Ukrainian soldier, you are a foreign fighter," Hoeft emphasized. "They're going to probably use you first."