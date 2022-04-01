An American volunteer for Ukraine tells The Grayzone how his foreign legion tried to use him as cannon fodder.

"We can possibly stop a world war"

Inside the Georgian National Legion

two unfortunate civilians who attempted to pass through a checkpoint

"blackbagged," then taken into a building to have their throats slit

the Georgian Legion had even welcomed jihadist elements into its ranks

The Ukrainian told them that the Georgians were "threatening to shoot you in the back."

the ratline of armaments from the West to Ukraine has amounted to "one of the largest and fastest arms transfers in history."

"They want to keep the casualties of their people to a minimum. So if you have a bunch of foreigners that come to volunteer, send them first."

