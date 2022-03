A series of horrifying videos published on social media show Ukrainian civilians - including women and children - being tied up, stripped and beaten in apparent vigilante attacks.The highly distressing videos, most of which were originally published to Telegram, have racked up millions of views on Twitter after being shared in a lengthy thread by user "Juan Sinmiedo" on Sunday.He added, "We don't know the actual reasons or for how long they are punished.There is no excuse for this."In one video, a man and a young boy are seen taped together to a light pole, their pants around their ankles and their faces painted green.Another shows a couple, also stripped from the waist down, tied to a tree outside a house as an older woman beats the tied-up woman with a stick.Marko Pavlyshyn, Emeritus Professor in Ukrainian Studies at Melbourne's Monash University, said the videos were "confronting" and described the practice as "deplorable".A number of the victims have signs with "мародер" stuck to them.But Prof Pavlyshyn said "nothing that I can see or hear in these videos supports the tweeter's conjectures that the victims are being punished for Russian sympathies or for not wanting to fight or for speaking Russian".Writing for The Spectator earlier this month, freelance journalist Alex Glover described locals' ongoing battle against "saboteurs and looters" in the capital Kyiv."Photos shoot across messaging groups," he wrote.Glover said the alleged looters "don't fare much better"."A paunchy man has his wrists cable-tied around a utility pole, his belt used to strap his knees against it," he wrote. "His underpants are round his ankles, his expression suggests that he has seen better days.Prof Pavlyshyn noted that the videos highlighted in the viral Twitter thread were what the user "chooses exclusively to focus on, rather than civilians dead or injured as a result of bombing, shelling or rocket attacks".Russia has been accused of war crimes for deliberately targeting civilians during its invasion of Ukraine, which is nearing the end of its first month.On Sunday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said at least 902 civilians had been killed and 1459 wounded so far, but that the actual number was likely "considerably higher".Most of the injuries and deaths were caused by "explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes", the OHCHR said.The 902 deaths were detailed as "179 men, 134 women, 11 girls, and 25 boys, as well as 39 children and 514 adults whose sex is yet unknown".