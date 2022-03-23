United Nations human rights specialists say that some 900 civilians have died in the fighting

then we are not seeing the real conflict."

(by contrast, the United States flew

more sorties and delivered more weapons

in the first day of the 2003 Iraq war)

Putin is not intentionally attacking civilians

And all of them, U.S. experts say, have been clearly headed for legitimate military targets

The DIA analyst disagrees: "For whatever reason, clearly the Russians have been reluctant to strike inside the urban megalopolis of Kyiv.

they have been directed at military targets

"But even in the case of southern cities, where artillery and rockets are within range of populated centers, the strikes seem to be trying to target Ukrainian military units, many of which by necessity operating from inside urban areas."

there is no evidence that Russia is intentionally doing so

Russia's choice to modulate its destructiveness is an important counterintuitive element