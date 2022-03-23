© Brandan Smialowski/AFP



"Russia has a track record of falsely accusing other countries of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating. We have serious concerns that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people."

U.S. President Joe Biden says the threat of Russia using chemical weapons against Ukraine was "real" as NATO head Jens Stoltenberg warned of "far-reaching consequences" if Moscow were to use armaments.where he will meet with NATO, Group of Seven, and European Union allies to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is in its fourth week amid fierce resistance by Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.Several Western officials, including Stoltenberg, have repeatedly warned that Russia might use chemical weapons in Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime.The U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Washington was "deeply concerned" that Russia likely called the session as a "false flag effort" aimed at laying the groundwork for its own use of biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine.Thomas-Greenfield said on March 11: