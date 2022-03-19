© AP / Chris Young



The country has sent thousands of rocket launchers, grenades, and kit to assist Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.Canada has depleted its own stock of weapons in its bid to support Ukraine amid Russia's military operation in the country, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand has acknowledged.Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Kiev's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia's eventual recognition of the breakaway Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.