Comment: Russia has no plans to 'attack'. President Zelensky said as much himself. Russia is, however, preparing to defend itself and the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as recently reuinted Crimea, in the event of a US-backed false flag, or an attack by Ukraine.
Ukraine's far right Azov Battalion, part of Special Forces Unit at Ukraine's National Guard, trained residents to assemble and dissemble a gun, to load ammunition and aim at targets as Russia amassed over 100,000 troops at the border with Ukraine.
A 79-year-old local resident, Valentyna Konstantynovska says she wants to be ready to defend her family in case of a Russian invasion.
Comment: See tweets below for more detail. It's notable that Ukraine has been on quite the cannon fodder drive recently, saying that it will even conscript all women between the ages of 18 and 60, despite Ukrainians being, on the whole, against the idea.
Russia denies it intends to invade but has massed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and has sent troops to exercises in neighbouring Belarus, encircling Ukraine on three sides.
U.S. officials say Russia's build up of firepower has reached the point where it could invade on short notice.
In a sign that American officials are getting ready for a worst-case scenario, the United States announced plans to evacuate most of its staff from the embassy in the Ukrainian capital.
Britain joined other European nations in urging its citizens to leave Ukraine.
THE GREAT NAZI-JEW Battalion in the Planet earth??
That man is Igor Kolomoisky , one of Ukraine’s most powerful and most notorious oligarchs, owns the television network that carried Ukranian President Zelensky’s television series, Servant of the People , which launched his meteoric rise to the top of Ukrainian politics. Zelensky has fervently denied this claim , but the fact that Kolomoisky felt safe enough to return to Ukrainian soil following his election (he had fled the country after Zelensky’s predecessor nationalized his bank, the largest in Ukraine) would speak louder than whatever words anyone could offer on the subject.
Kolomoisky, as he all but outright admits in the article, is a man of purely mercenary spirit, who will take any position, or any action, if it results in him coming out on top in the end. During the conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed sep aratists, Kolomoisky was willing to do anything to ensure his side would win- that side being, for that moment, the pro-western one. Kolomoisky is Jewish, holds Israeli citizenship in addition to his Ukrainian one, and was at one time the President of the European Council of Jewish Communities.
Yet none of the above facts stopped him from funding neo-Nazi militias in Ukraine, particulary the infamous Azov Battalion, so long as they were opposed to Russia (and kept Kolomoisky-owned properties from being looted).Kolomoisky’s links to Azov have been reported independently in sources including Israeli media , and Kolomoisky himself has been photographed wearing a t shirt that translates to “Judeobanderist,” referring to Stepan Bandera, a Ukrainian nationalist who collaborated with the Nazis in WWII .
The question that everyone is asking now is what will happen to the battalions funded by Kolomoisky and trained by CANADIAN , BRITISH USA military forces, including Jidhaist Terrorist mercenaries ? Can the state disband a "pocket army"?