Ukraine's neo-Nazi affiliated group Azov battalion
Members of Ukraine's far right movement Azov held military training for Mariupol residents on Sunday to teach them self-defence in case of an attack from Russia.


Comment: Russia has no plans to 'attack'. President Zelensky said as much himself. Russia is, however, preparing to defend itself and the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as recently reuinted Crimea, in the event of a US-backed false flag, or an attack by Ukraine.


Ukraine's far right Azov Battalion, part of Special Forces Unit at Ukraine's National Guard, trained residents to assemble and dissemble a gun, to load ammunition and aim at targets as Russia amassed over 100,000 troops at the border with Ukraine.

A 79-year-old local resident, Valentyna Konstantynovska says she wants to be ready to defend her family in case of a Russian invasion.


Comment: See tweets below for more detail. It's notable that Ukraine has been on quite the cannon fodder drive recently, saying that it will even conscript all women between the ages of 18 and 60, despite Ukrainians being, on the whole, against the idea.


Russia denies it intends to invade but has massed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and has sent troops to exercises in neighbouring Belarus, encircling Ukraine on three sides.

U.S. officials say Russia's build up of firepower has reached the point where it could invade on short notice.

In a sign that American officials are getting ready for a worst-case scenario, the United States announced plans to evacuate most of its staff from the embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

Britain joined other European nations in urging its citizens to leave Ukraine.