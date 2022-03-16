© Getty Images / Susan Vineyard

Restrictions cover shipments to post-Soviet states.Russia has temporarily banned grain exports to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to protect the domestic food market amid mounting pressure from Ukraine-related sanctions on the country's economy.The ban is a necessary measurea government statement said.The world's largest wheat exporter, Russia, has seen its foreign sales plunge by nearly a third since the beginning of the 2021-2022 agricultural year (July 1, 2021) to March 10, due to a poor harvest, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Monday. The country's overall grain exports also dropped, with barley deliveries dwindling by 34.7% to 2.9 million tons, and corn shipments falling by 21.7% to 1.8 million tons.Analysts have been voicing concerns that the current situation may lead to a full-blown global food crisis.