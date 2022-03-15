O:H header
As we've seen circulating in the corporate press as of late, the idea that there won't be food shortages in the near future seems highly unlikely. Whether they blame it on Russia, truckers, the Coronavirus or any other bad guy de rigueur, (but never squarely on the shoulders of the governments, where it most seems to fit), it seems highly likely that the #bareshelvesbiden trend is only going to get more widespread, and more intense.

On this episode of Objective:Health, we talk about how food shortages are being used to usher in the new Great Reset paradigm of ultra-processed plant-based foods, insect-based, lab-grown protein food substitutes. You'll eat the bugs, because that's all that's offered.

But is there a defense against this? We also talk about necessary measures for preparedness on this show. If we're prepared for the worst, we won't be subject to the whims of the "you'll own nothing and be happy" crowd.

Join us for our scintillating discussion of what's coming down the pipe and the best way to prepare for it on this edition of Objective:Health.


