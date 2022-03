Grain export bans, planting season delays, energy cut offs and shipping ports closed indefinitely across the Black Sea region mean one thing 4X food prices and rationing across the globe for wheat and petrol beginning this month. Which countries will ban exports next ad which will be most impacted from import cut offs.●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●Food Crisis Imminent: Hungary Bans All Grain Exports Effective Immediately