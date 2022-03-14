© EPA



The US has said China will face "consequences" if it helps Russia evade sanctions in its invasion of Ukraine.Unnamed US officials reportedly told multiple US news outlets that Russia had asked China to provide military assistance after it began the invasion.The Chinese foreign ministry did not address the allegation directly, but accused the US of maliciously spreading disinformation about China.The exchanges come as top US and Chinese officials are to meet in Rome.US media outlets, citing Washington officials, say that Russia has in recent days asked China specifically for military equipment, including drones.from these economic sanctions from any country, anywhere in the world," he said.He added that"Because it's very possible that [Mr] Putin lied to them the same way that he lied to Europeans and others," Mr Sullivan said.In response,Reuters news agency quoted a US official as saying that during the meeting,When the United Nations General Assembly voted to condemn Russia's invasion earlier this month,ButSeveral countries have urged China to do more to stop Russia's invasion.The EU and US help Ukraine, China helps Russia; if that's how this goes, then it's a delineation that will make the war in Ukraine an even more consequential one.The White House has decided to make public its claim just as President Biden's top security adviser is due to meet China's most senior diplomat. It appears to be a tactical move, to put pressure on China; presumably to either confirm or deny it.The bigger aim could be to try to makeweigh up the pros and cons to his current position of what was last weekRemember that. Military aid could, clearly, be part of that.But in the days after Russia's invasionIf the US intelligence assessment is correct and Beijing follows through on that request, then they too would be "adding fuel".