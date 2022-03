The family of Gabby Petito has filed a civil lawsuit against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, alleging they knew their son Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby Petito and were working to help him flee the country.In the lawsuit, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt allege Brian Laundrie told his parents about killing Gabby Petito around August 28.Petito and Laundrie, who were engaged, were on a monthslong van-life trip through the western United States when she was killed.The lawsuit says Petito called members of her family almost daily. Schmidt's last communication with her daughter was on August 27, the suit says.Laundrie arrived at his parents' home in North Port, Florida, on September 1, police have said.In the lawsuit, Joe Petito and Schmidt say that the Laundries refused to respond to them or law enforcement when they inquired whether Gabby Petito was alive and if not, where her remains were.The lawsuit alleges that around September 10, Roberta Laundrie blocked Schmidt from calling or texting her cell phone and also blocked her on Facebook. Schmidt reported Petito missing to police in New York, where the couple left for their trip, on September 11. Petito's body was found in Wyoming eight days later.Brian Laundrie left his parents' house the week of September 13 and was not seen again. His parents said he told them he was going on a hike, according to their attorney."The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong," the statement continued.Gabby Petito's parents are asking for a judge to compensate them for "pain and suffering, mental anguish, inconvenience, and the loss of the capacity for enjoyment of life experienced in the past and in the future."There is not a monetary amount listed in the suit.When reached by text, Bertolino told CNN he had no comment on the lawsuit.