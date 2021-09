The Florida man sought for questioning in the mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito broke his silence Tuesday, saying it's "an extremely difficult time" for both families."I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming," Brian Laundrie said in a statement, according to ABC News Petito, originally from Long Island, left on the trip with Laundrie in July and was last heard from late last month — before Laundrie returned home in the van the two were traveling in.On Tuesday, his mom and dad were seen returning to the Wabasso Avenue house — still mum about the case.North Port cops are working with Suffolk County police on the missing person case and have about a dozen detectives working for "anything that might give us clues," the Sun North Port newspaper reported."Anywhere USA is what we're working on," Taylor told the outlet.